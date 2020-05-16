Security Analytics Market 2020 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2026

Security Analytics Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Security Analytics industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the security analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

This market has been segmented based on application such as web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, application security analytics and others. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each application has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Alert Logic, Inc.

Alien Vault, Inc.

Arbor Networks, Inc.

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EMC RSA

Fireeye, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Logrhythm, Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Service:

professional services (consulting, training & education and support & maintenance)

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Web Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Others

By Vertical:

Government and Defense

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Security Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Security Analytics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Security Analytics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Security Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 6 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Mode

Chapter 7 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Organization Size

Chapter 8 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 9 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 10 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Security Analytics Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Security Analytics Industry

