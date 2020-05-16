Personal Robot Market 2020 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2026

Personal Robot Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Personal Robot industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the personal robot market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The personal robot market has been segmented based on types such as handicap assistance robot, entertainment and toy robot, cleaning robot, robot companions/assistants, education robot, security robot, robot transport and others. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each type has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

Geographically, the personal robot market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Personal Robot market with company profiles of key players such as:

Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

F&P Robotics AG

Hasbro, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Segway Inc.

Sony Corporation

ZMP Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Personal Robot Market Analysis by Type:

Handicap Assistance Robot

Entertainment & Toy Robot

Cleaning Robot

Robot Companions/Assistants

Education Robot

Security Robot

Robot Transport

Others

Personal Robot Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Global Personal Robot Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Personal Robot Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Personal Robot Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Personal Robot Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Personal Robot Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Personal Robot Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Personal Robot Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Personal Robot Industry

