Excellent Growth of Elderly Care Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – BAYADA Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., ORPEA GROUPE

Elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.

Top Key Players:

Right at Home, LLC,

Koninklijke Philips N.V,

BAYADA Home Health Care,

Econ Healthcare Group,

Home Instead, Inc.,

ORPEA GROUPE,

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.,

Rosewood Care Group,

Medtronic,

Interim HealthCare Inc,

United Medicare Pte Ltd.,

Trinity Health,

Exceptional Living Centers,

Amedisys,

Living Assistance Services, Inc.,

ElderCareCanada,

LHC Group, Inc.,

Encompass Health Corporation,

Extendicare,

Prolifico,

FC Compassus LLC

Global Elderly Care Market By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing geriatric population worldwide and increase in the awareness of elderly care among people is driving the growth of the market. Due to the change in life style of old people are now inclined towards elderly care and it provides multiple benefits such as home care, nursing care and others.

This elderly care market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Elderly Care Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Pharmaceuticals,

Housing,

Assistive Devices

By Service:

Institutional Care,

Homecare,

Adult Day Care

By Application:

Heart Diseases,

Cancer,

Kidney Diseases,

Diabetes,

Arthritis,

Osteoporosis,

Neurological,

Respiratory

Others

By Country:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Country Level Analysis, By Product Type

Global elderly care market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by product type, service and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global elderly care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Elderly care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical device industry with elderly care sales, components sales, impact of technological development in elderly care services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for elderly care market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

Global elderly care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global elderly care market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports