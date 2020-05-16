Clinical Trial Imaging Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments – Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company

The statistical data brought together to produce this Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. In addition, the report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The Clinical Trial Imaging Market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the market. This advertising report also helps the manufacturer in finding out the effectiveness of the existing channels of distribution, advertising programs or media, selling methods and the best way of distributing the goods to the eventual consumers. Taking up such Clinical Trial Imaging Market research report is all the time favourable for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services.

Global clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Players are

BioTelemetry, Inc,

IXICO plc,

Resonance Health,

Bioclinica,

ICON plc,

Radiant Sage LLC,

Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company,

Quotient Sciences,

worldcare Clinical,

Navitas Life Sciences,

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies,

Intrinsic Imaging,

Image Core Lab,

ERT Clinical,

Perspectum Diagnostics,

Anagram 4 clinical trials,

Parexel International Corporation among others.

Imaging techniques are highly used in oncological clinical trials for gaining accurate evidences in order to make a good decision. In the clinical trial imaging, the technology of imaging representations for medical includes the service of radiographers (X-ray technologists), medical physicists, radiologists, sonographers (ultrasound technologists), nurses and biomedical engineers.

The first computer-based image analysis was introduced in the year 1960. Initially medical imaging was started with the technology of X-rays, at that time the procedure of X-ray would be passed through the body onto some film, which would generate an image and it would take around 11 minutes to complete the procedure of X-ray. Digitalization technique was introduced in 1970. This new technique contains digital image of the inner parts of the body such as computed tomography scanner. This digital technique has many benefits such as ease of storing records, it has the ability to use computers to analyze images and detect issues and it has the ability to enhance images with the use of technology.

Segmentation: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five notable segments which are basis of product & services, modality, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software In May 2019, Navitas Life Cycle announces acquisition of KAI Research which strengthens its expertise in pain, diabetes, infectious diseases and mental health and intends to create an enterprise to deliver and initiate trial outcomes.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, medical device manufacturers and others In August 2019, IXICO PLC announced that they have entered in a contract with two new biopharmaceutical clients for the provision of data analytics services which helps in supporting clinical trials in Europe and North America. By this contract with biopharmaceutical clients, the company has enhanced their credibility in the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

