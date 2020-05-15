User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Set to Grow at CAGR Of +45% by 2023: Rapid7, Splunk, Darktrace, Exabeam and Securonix

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. With the precise and high-tech information, about industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market through this report. The User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market insights covered in User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about industry.

Some of the key players in User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market include:

Varonis, Exabeam, Microsoft, Rapid 7, ObservelT, LogRhythm, Splunk, Securonix, Preempt, Gurucul, Veriato, Balabit, BizAcuity, Interset, Niara, Bottomline Technologies

User and Entity Behavior Analytics solution presents the complete attack chain, including both normal and anomalous activity. User and Entity Behavior Analytics detects and neutralizes both known and unknown user-based threats. User and Entity Behavior Analytics also enables faster and better response when an incident is detected. Security is getting smarter with the integration of advanced analytics and user and entity behavioral profiling which is making better obsolete market. One of the key advantage included is, algorithms automatically monitor the creation, use and deletion of accounts, the elevation of permissions and the suspicious use of privileged accounts.

North American is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of user and entity behavior analytics solutions across various industries. However, the Asia-Pacific market is witnessed to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of mobile and web applications and the need for security solutions to identify threats.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Types Covered:

Services

Solution

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Applications Covered:

Detect Insider Threats

Detect Compromised Accounts

Detect Brute-Force Attacks

Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users

Detect Breach of Protected Data

Deployments Covered:

Cloud

On-Premises

Reasons to buy this report:User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

To get a comprehensive overview of the User and Entity Behavior Analytics market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the User and Entity Behavior Analytics is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

