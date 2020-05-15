“Toronto, Canada: –The High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. SDMR’s latest publication, Titled “[High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

Global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as 3M, Ashland Chemical, BASF, Bemis (MACtac), Bostik, Chemence, Craig Adhesives and Coatings, Dow Automotive, Dow Corning, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, Henkel Corporation and others.

The adhesives & sealants market is expected to reach 70 billion by the end of 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018-2023. The major factors contributing towards the growth are use of adhesives & sealants in various applications, continuous R&D to develop new products, and increasing automotive production are some of the factors driving the adhesives & sealants market.

Asia-Pacific region has been dominating the adhesives & sealants market in 2018 and is expected to continue to account for the major market through 2023, followed by Europe and North America. China will continue to capture the largest share in the next five years mainly due to high demand of adhesives & sealants from construction, healthcare, automotive, and consumer products.

The various applications of adhesives are paper, board & related products transportation, footwear, consumer, building and construction, woodworking and others. The various applications of sealants covered in this market are construction, transportation, consumers, assembly, and others

Companies are adopting various strategies by creating competitive advantage by capturing new technologies, and leverage more and more customized products to cater various industry segments. For instance, in 2017, Ashland has developed two innovative pressure sensitive adhesives for various demanding application such as foil tape and medical applications.

We have covered 40+ players from North American region. Similarly, various players of adhesives & sealants from each region have studied individually. We have profiled around 300+ players in adhesives & sealants market globally.

Report Highlights

1. We have analysed 50 countries for each type of adhesive & Sealant

2. Each type of adhesive and sealant is further analysed by chemistry and industry

3. Detailed analysis of country wise growth drivers such as end use industry growth, macroeconomic and demographic indicators

4. More than 300+ producers of adhesive and sealants have been profiled in this report. Approximately 240 belong to China; capacity data for most of the players have been verified.

Market share analysis across North America, Europe, APAC & Rest of the World

Report Scope

The research of adhesives and sealants market mainly focuses the 50 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia pacific and Rest of the World covering:

 Adhesives & sealants market (2016, 2017 to 2022) by technology, chemistry and end use industry (country level analysis will be done for more than 50 countries across NA, WE, CEE, LatAm, APAC & MEA)

Market Overview

The report includes detailed information about market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities of the Global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market. The report consists of precise qualitative information such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Important Findings of the Report

⟴ Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

⟴ Competition analysis within the High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market

⟴ Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

⟴ Pricing strategies and market structure of the High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market in different geographies

⟴ Regulatory and government policies impacting the High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market

Global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market across different geographies.

Global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market.

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: This section has three chapters- Industry Trends, Growth Rate of Major Producers and Production Analysis.

High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, Distribution of products, service areas and headquarters provided by major manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This includes price analysis by type, production value market share, and production market share.

Market Size by Application: This section includes High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

High Performance Adhesives & Sealants Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, High Performance Adhesives & Sealants market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast: Production aspects: In this part of the report, the author focused on predicting production and production value, forecasting the main producers, and predicting production and production value by production type.

