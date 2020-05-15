Trending News: New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Bio-Pesticides Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2025 | BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

“Toronto, Canada: – The report titled Global Bio-Pesticides Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to SDMR archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Pesticides market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Pesticides market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Pesticides market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Isagro SPA, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Certis Usa L.L.C., W. Neudorff GmbH Kg, Koppert B.V., Bioworks, Inc., and Camson Bio Technologies Limited.

The total bio-pesticides is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017-2023 and is projected to reach $ 6.8 billion by 2023. An increase in population resulted in the rising demand for food. To maintain an optimum balance between food demand and supply, chemical pesticides have been extensively used. The harmful residues of these chemical pesticides have adversely affected the food chain. The use of synthetic pesticides has resulted in the contamination of food, water, and air.

Bio-pesticides have risen as a viable eco-friendly alternative to synthetic or chemical pesticides. They are usually a less toxic substance than traditional synthetic pesticides. The support and encouragement of the USA Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for the use of environmentally friendly pesticides drive the market heavily.

Bio-pesticides are formulated in a manner that they eliminate target pests and related organisms, which can damage vegetables and crops. In terms of types of products, bio-fungicides and bio-insecticides accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The impact of conventional insecticides is less effective due to increasing resistance among pests and insects. Crop and vegetable growers are inclined towards the usage of bio-insecticides, which is cost-effective and has convenient handling properties. The ban on certain chemical insecticides and fungicides provides an edge to the bioinsecticides and biofungicides market. The bio-nematicides segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to its increasing usage in oil seed protection.

The quantity of bio-pesticides used in fruits and vegetables is more than any other crop type. Increasing food and vegetable production is one of the major reasons for bio-pesticides consumption globally. Bio-pesticides are extremely effective against microbial infections that damage fruit crops, which result in their increasing acceptance in the agriculture sector, globally. Other significant crop types are grains and oil seeds.

In terms of modes of application, foliar spray was the most popular segment in 2017. Bio-pesticides directly applied to foliage ensures its strong impact on insects, pests, and bugs.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The presence of a large number of organic farms, process centres & facilities, as well as vineyards and ranches boosts the usage of bio-pesticides in the region. The ban on certain chemicals and toxic insecticides & pesticides such as 1,3-Dichloropropene and neonicotinoid pesticides (France, Germany, Slovenia, and Italy) fuel the growth in Europe for bio-pesticides market.

Companies are joining hands to develop new and innovative bio-pesticides solutions worldwide. In 2016, BASF signed a collaborative agreement with a start-up company-Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT). Under this agreement, PAT is expected to employ its “”Plant Milking”” and “”Target Binding”” technologies to identify probable bio-chemical candidates for novel pesticides. BASF is anticipated to use its proprietary advanced plant platform to screen candidates to experimentally validate their biological effects.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Bio-Pesticides market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

the Global Bio-Pesticides Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2021-2026. The report analyses the global Bio-Pesticides market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

Market segmentation

Bio-Pesticides market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The report also covers competitive developments, such as long-term contracts, new product launches and developments, and research & development activities being carried out various leading players such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information in this market. It also provides information regarding various business and corporate strategies adopted by key players to strengthen their position in this market. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

