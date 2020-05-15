Trending News: New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020 to 2025 | 3M, Avery Dennison, AlpVision, Alien Technology, SICPA

“Toronto, Canada: –The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market report [ 5 Years Forecast 2020-2025] focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. Profile the Top Key Players of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging, with sales, revenue and global market share of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

3M, Avery Dennison, AlpVision, Alien Technology, SICPA, Zebra, Amcor Technology, Authentix Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DuPont, Savi Technology, Tracelink Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Impinj, Inc., Advance Trace & Trace S.A., & others.

The total anti-counterfeit packaging market was estimated is likely to reach $ 212 billion by the end of 2023, to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018-2023. The anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing demand for security of the brand identity by manufacturers globally. The increasing development in highly safe and secured packaging to be used in various end-use applications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Track and trace technology is a leading feature of the anti-counterfeit packaging market as it is used in a variety of applications. As complexities are involved during the manufacturing distribution process of several products, manufacturing companies consider traceability systems as the perfect fit to solve all counterfeit-related challenges. Covert anti-counterfeit packaging is highly desirable in the clothing and food industry as it fulfills the need for low cost security packaging.

Security labels are expected to emerge as the most attractive market segment as it is highly useful in the FMCG sector to reduce the chances of product counterfeiting. Manufacturers have developed a sense of affinity towards RIFD technology, along with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Walmart emphasizing on the early adoption of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in pharmaceutical packaging to reduce counterfeiting efforts. Alien Technology is one of the prominent manufacturers of RFID and Ultra High Frequency (UHF) products and services.

Manufacturers have been increasing their investments in the R&D of RFID devices to introduce more cost-effective and secure RFIDs. The hologram segment is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period as they are highly favored for anti-counterfeit packaging in beauty & cosmetic products and personal care products. The holographic strips help seal the packaging and cannot be removed without damaging the holographic surface.

North America led the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and domestic players. Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the highest growth rate at a CAGR from 2018-2023. The major drivers for the APAC market are the rising concerns regarding the indemnities incurred by the production of forged products. China is home to a large number of pharmaceutical product manufacturers who are increasing the adoption of such anti-counterfeit packaging technologies in China.

Huge investments and R&D are required in the anti-counterfeit market. The market exhibits the presence of a large number of players that have many patents to differentiate their own products and eliminate or reduce the threat of their competitors’ products in the market. In 2016, SICPA and Clariant together launched a new integrated protection for plastic pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices-PLASTWARD.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

