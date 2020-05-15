Trending News: New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Agricultural Films Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 to 2025 | BASF, Kuraray, Essen Multipack, Ginegar Plastics, AT Films, Berry Global

“Toronto, Canada: – The report attempts to offer high-quality and accurate analysis of the global Agricultural Films Market, keeping in view market forecasts, competitive intelligence, and technological risks and advancements, and other important subjects. Its carefully crafted market intelligence allows market participants to understand the most significant developments in the global Agricultural Films market that are impacting their business. Readers can become aware of crucial opportunities available in the global Agricultural Films market as well as key factors driving and arresting market growth. The research study also provides deep geographical analysis of the global Agricultural Films market and sheds light on important applications and products that market players can focus on for achieving strong growth.

The global agricultural films market is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR during 2017-2023 and reach at $ 11.2 billion 2023. The increasing drought affected land, decreasing arable lands and growing demand of the food, fruits and vegetables are the primary factors for the growth of agricultural films market.

In terms of types of agricultural films, Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) agricultural film is expected to account for the largest market share and is projected to lead the market over the forecast period. LLDPE film is highly demanded by the consumers because of its moisture barrier, mechanical properties, high resistance of sunlight and optical properties. LLDPE and LDPE are in high demand in Asia Pacific region due to the scarcity of water. High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) are other popular agricultural films.

Mulch film was the largest market segment in 2017 and is expected to grow at highest growth during the forecast period. The mulch films are highly suitable for the supressing the weed growth, regulating and conserving the soil moisture and maintaining a good root zone. Greenhouse films are expected to grow at 10.6% CAGR over the forecast period. Rising demand for flowers and vegetables in resulting in growth of floriculture & horticulture. Coupled with demand of greenhouse films in floriculture & horticulture, adverse climatic conditions are expected to result in market growth of agricultural films.

In terms of colors, black, black/white and black/silver are the most demanded color in mulch film. Black mulch films are highly resistant to sunlight and controls the weed growth. Transparent is the most preferred color in greenhouse films and plastic tunnels. The transparent or clear agricultural film provides the fruits and vegetables from frost, rain, snow and wind, the controlled exposure of sunlight helps vegetables and flowers to ripen faster.

Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2017 and is expected to remain a market leader over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives in many countries such as India, China for research and development of protected agricultural practices are the major factors for driving the market growth in the region. China is estimated to be the fastest growing country in agricultural films over the 2023. North America and Europe are expected to witness an average growth during 2017-2023 due to the stringent regulations regarding the usage and disposal of the agricultural films.

Many companies are working closely with the farmers and consumers to address the need and desired qualities in agricultural films. In 2016, BASF launched a bio-degradable premium-polymer “ecovio”. The ecovio films can be ploughed back into the soil, where they biodegrade which saves time and in money.

