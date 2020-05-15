“Toronto, Canada: – The report titled Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to SDMR archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Stratasys Ltd., Envisiontec GmbH, 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw plc, Materialise NV, Arcam AB, 3T RPD Ltd.

Concept Laser GmbH, Prodways Group, Carbon, Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Biomedical Modeling Inc. and Anatomics Pty Ltd.

The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to reach $ 1.9 Billion by 2023 from $ 0.9 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Medical equipment is expensive and result in an increased healthcare spending. According to the Advanced Medical Technology Association, in 2013, the estimated total spending on medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics in US was $ 171.8 billion i.e. 5.9% of the of total national health expenditures. This is one of the major drivers for the 3D printing devices market as, 3D printing splints, medical models used before surgeries or other necessary items of care help in cutting healthcare cost to a great extent. Considering this, the medical device industry is rapidly adopting 3D printing technology to introduce novel products that are revolutionizing medical device design and manufacturing.

3D printing in medical field has resulted in both clinical and innovative advancements. Additive manufacturing technologies have been applied to medical equipment, prosthetics, dental products, bio printing, and pharmaceuticals. However, in order to be able to be used for clinical applications, these technological advancements require a FDA approval. However, recently the FDA issued guidelines speed up the approval process for companies engaged in the development of these technologies. Additionally, these companies are also likely to be entitled to research and development tax credits to balance the cost associated with testing, process improvement, and production. These are some of the important factors responsible for driving the growth of this market.

However, some of the factors like socio-ethical concerns related to the use of 3D-Printed Products

and the complex process involved in this are likely to restraint the growth of this market. Irrespective of these restraints the market is likely to grow to reach nearly 1.9 billion by 2023.

The market for 3D printing medical devices is segmented on the basis of components (software and services), equipment (3D printers and 3D bioprinters), materials (plastics, metal & metal alloys powder, bioprinting biomaterials, and others), by technology (electron beam melting, laser beam melting, photopolymerization, droplet deposition (DD) or extrusion-based technologies, and three-dimensional printing (3DP) or adhesion bonding or binder jetting). The 3D-printed medical products market is further segmented based on type (surgical guides, surgical instruments, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products).

Some of the key answers the study intends to provide are-

• Why 3D printing equipment segment is expected to grow at a faster rate?

• What are the impacts of the regulatory environment?

• Which companies having an edge?

• What are the latest technology trends?

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

the Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2021-2026. The report analyses the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

Market segmentation

3D Printing Medical Devices market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The report also covers competitive developments, such as long-term contracts, new product launches and developments, and research & development activities being carried out various leading players such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information in this market. It also provides information regarding various business and corporate strategies adopted by key players to strengthen their position in this market. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

