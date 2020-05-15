Trending News: New Trends: Covid-19 impact on 3D Printing Market Growth, Size, Analysis and Trends to 2025 | 3D Systems, HP, Autodesk, Inc., Hoganas AB, Stratasys Ltd

“Toronto, Canada: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global 3D Printing Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global 3D Printing Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global 3D Printing market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Top Key players cited in the report:

3D Systems, HP, Autodesk, Inc., Hoganas AB, Stratasys Ltd, Optomec, Inc., Arcam Group, The ExOne Company, Beijing Tiertime Technology, Nano Dimensions, Renishaw PLC, Voxeljet AG, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH, ARC Group Worldwide and other

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report 3D Printing Market

The total 3D Printing is likely to reach $ 35.0 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2017-2023. The factors contributing towards the growth of 3D printing are easy manufacturing and heavy cost reductions, reduction of errors, optimum utilization of the raw materials, production of customized products, rising innovative raw materials for production and efficient use of production time and financials. A huge demand has been observed for precision machined components in a large range of end use industries. Currently, the 3D Printing market is expected to witness high growth as there is latent demand for easy creation of the complex design and geometries in certain industries as medical and dental. Also, the market is experiencing the increased competitive pressure for the investment in R&D as well as strong hunger for innovative printing materials and manufacturing techniques.

In 2017, the 3D Printing market is dominated by North America followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific. This growth in 3D Printing market is likely to occur due to growing applications of additive manufacturing in automobile, medical and consumer industry. The 3D printing technology in Defense industry particularly in USA will experience robust CAGR of 24% in the next five years mainly due to as 3D printing helps in reducing weight, leading to improved strength. The technology can produce highly complex parts as single-component systems. Easy printing spare parts and replacements 3D printing technology is natural fit for many defense applications.

The Plastic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and the category of other materials such as wax, paper, laywood, etc. are anticipated to witness the highest growth compelled by the increasing use of these materials in healthcare and medical industries.

The various end-user industries of 3D Printing market are healthcare and medical, aerospace, automotive, defense and military, energy, education and others. The growing end use verticals such as wearable electronics, education and food and bakery will experience the highest CAGR from 2018-2023 whereas automotive, defense and healthcare and medical would be the largest market share owners during the forecast period. 3D bioprinting is developing very furiously as it is highly supported by the applications in In-Vitro Testing to discover new drugs as well as prototype printing of the organs and body parts.

Huge investment has been done by the companies in 3D Printing Technology for example in 2016, GE has invested about $1.4 billion on buying two European 3D Printing companies Arcam AB from Sweden and SLM Solutions Group from Germany. This acquisition is expected to cut costs by US$3 billion to US$5 billion across the company, as the 3D technology could heavily reduce design and material costs and it is expected that company would purchase approximately 1,000 new 3D printing machines by the next decade.

Global 3D Printing Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global 3D Printing market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the 3D Printing market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Global 3D Printing Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global 3D Printing market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global 3D Printing market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global 3D Printing market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global 3D Printing market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global 3D Printing market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global 3D Printing market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global 3D Printing market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, 3D Printing market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

3D Printing Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes 3D Printing market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global 3D Printing market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

3D Printing Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, 3D Printing market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

