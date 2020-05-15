Trending News: Covid-19 Impact On Real World Evidence Solutions Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020 to 2025 | IBM, Optum, Oracle

Toronto, Canada: – The Real World Evidence Solutions Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. SDMR’s latest publication, Titled “[Real World Evidence Solutions Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Real World Evidence Solutions market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

Real-world data (RWD) is defined as the data generated from a number of sources associated with outcomes in a diverse patient population in real-world settings. Some of the sources of real world data include electronic health records (EHRs), claims and billing activities, product and disease registries, patient-related activities in out-patient or in-home use settings and Health-monitoring devices. According to the US FDA, Real world evidence is the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from analysis of RWD. The analysis of this data generates real-world evidence that, has the ability to generate meaningful insights into unmet needs, interventional pathways and understand the clinical and economic impact on patients and healthcare systems.

The concept of RWEis likely to be originated back in 2007. The definition started taking shape when a task force was assemble by the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) with a view of defining and creating a framework for real-world data within the pharmaceutical industry. Although RWD remained dormant for many years after this, this report built the foundations based on which over the last few years RWE has caught the attention and started become increasingly influential. Over the time stakeholders realized the importance of RWE which encouraged them to focus to support their decisions along with evidence from randomized controlled trials. Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have expressed their determination for increased use of RWE to support applications for new indications, and are also consulting with their stakeholders to reinforce standards and methods for generating RWE. Additionally, Pharmaceutical companies are also reciprocating to the growing demands for RWE by developing standards and processes for each stage of the evidence generation pathway. The precision of evidence generation is likely to continue to improve as RWE is increasingly becomes a core requirement in large pharmaceutical companies. Prominent pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on making RWE a core element of their corporate strategy, providing top-level direction on how their respective companies should approach RWE for maximum quality.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors like benefits offered by RWE like, results from exhaustive data sets, reduction in time and cost for clinical trials, growing importance of the “efficacy-effectiveness” gap, growing emphasis of regulatory agencies on real-world post-approval studies, increasing payer preference for payers real-world evidence over randomized controlled clinical trials, and growing importance of RWE in the pharmaceuticals and life sciences industry. On the other hand, limitations in quality and consistency of real world data, concerns regarding patient data privacy and security, dearth of skilled RWE professionals the stringent regulations on usage of medical data in research purposesare some of the factors that may restraint the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America dominated the RWE market with a share of XX% in 2017. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to factors such as growing adoption of RWE by leading pharmaceutical companies especially for drug development processes,growing use of real-world studies in the U.S. as a part of post-marketing safety commitments, to support clinical decision-making and to generate evidence for health technology assessments among others, and presence of large number of providers of real world data analytics providers in this region.

In this report, the RWE market is segmented on the basis of type, application, disease type, end user and region. Based on type the market is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment includes real world data services, and analytics services. On the basis ofapplication, the market is segmented into comparative effectiveness research, trial design, and recruitment, treatment gap analysis, disease mechanism understanding, pharmacovigilance, product effectiveness product commercialization and other applications. On the basis of disease type, the market is categorized into oncology, diabetes, cardiology, neurology and other disease types. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Based on end user, the RWE market is segmented intohealthcare providers, healthcare payers, regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. In 2018, the pharmaceuticals and medical devices companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of XX% of the global RWE market. Some of the major factors responsible for the large share of this segment include, growing investment of pharma companies in RWE owing to its ability to improve health outcomes for patients by helping pharmaceutical companies be more efficient in drug development and commercialization processes and growing partnerships among pharmaceutical companies and with technology companies.

Geographically, the RWE market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The market in North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Companies in this market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as new product launches to ensure market growth. However, a majority of companies are adoption as inorganic growth strategies like mergers and acquisitions to enhance their presence in the market. Other inorganic strategies like partnerships, agreements, collaborations, are also being adopted to synergistically develop technologically advanced solutions in order to increase product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

