Trending News: COVID-19 Impact on IQF Vegetables Market Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025 | Ardo N.V., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Dole Food

Rising demand of food products with longer shelf life coupled with the increasing demand of seasonal vegetables across the year is expected to support the growth of IQF vegetables

Industry Insights

The IQF vegetables market was valued at $29,479.0 million in 2019. IQF method involves sending the individual food items on a sort of conveyor belt into a blast chiller that freezes the item very quickly. Deep frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. Freezing helps to retain the essential nutrients in vegetables, such as carotenes, which are essential to synthesize vitamin A in the body.

The global IQF Vegetables market is segmented on the basis of Type, End User, and Distribution Channel. The global IQF VegetablesMarket Based on Type the global IQF Vegetables market is segregated as Beans, Peas, Corn & Baby Corn, Broccoli & Cauliflower, Potato, Onion, Tomato, Carrotand Others. Based on End User the global IQF Vegetables market is segmented as Food Manufacturers, Household, and Food Services.

Based on Distribution Channel, the global IQF Vegetables Market is segmented in Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail and Online Retail.

The regional outlook on the global IQF Vegetables market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The IQF Vegetables market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Report Scope:

The IQF VegetablesMarket report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

IQF Vegetables Market, By Type

Beans

Peas

Corn & Baby Corn

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Potato

Onion

Tomato

Carrot

Others

IQF Vegetables Market, By End User

Food Manufacturers

Household

Food Services

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Ardo N.V., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Dole Food, Uren Food Group Ltd., Rosemary & Thyme Ltd., BS Foods B.V., Milne Fruit Products Inc., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Frutex Australia Pty Ltd., Alasko Foods Inc., AXUS International LLC., and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global IQF Vegetables market sizes from 2017 to 2024

Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2024

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global IQF Vegetables market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Table of Contents

