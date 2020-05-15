Trending News Corona impact on Building Thermal Insulation Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Growth Forecasts by 2025 | BASE SE, Kingspan Group Plc, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A.

“Toronto, Canada: – The report attempts to offer high-quality and accurate analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Market, keeping in view market forecasts, competitive intelligence, and technological risks and advancements, and other important subjects. Its carefully crafted market intelligence allows market participants to understand the most significant developments in the global Building Thermal Insulation market that are impacting their business. Readers can become aware of crucial opportunities available in the global Building Thermal Insulation market as well as key factors driving and arresting market growth. The research study also provides deep geographical analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation market and sheds light on important applications and products that market players can focus on for achieving strong growth.

Major players profiled in the report:

BASE SE, Kingspan Group Plc, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Rockwool International, Johns Manville Corporation, Paroc Group, and Knauf Insulation among others.

The building thermal insulation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2023. Stringent regulations pertaining to reduction of GHG emissions in North America and Europe are primarily driving the building thermal insulation market. The opportunities for players in the BTI market lies in exploring the untapped market in the emerging economies and launching better energy efficient products.

In the building thermal insulation market, with respect to materials, plastic foams is the leading segment. Its demand is prominent in the Asia-Pacific market along with significant consumption in the European countries. The superior properties of plastic foams, such as low thermal conductivity, high strength, and lifespan, and versatility have been driving its demand over the years. Among the varieties of plastic foams, Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.0-4.5% for the next five years until 2023. Low thermal conductivity (high R-value) of EPS’ enables the manufacturers to use it in lower quantities to make products of similar thermal resistance in comparison to other insulation materials. In addition, EPS’ durability and lightness is driving its demand in the European and the North American market.

In 2017, Wool insulation accounts for the second largest share in the BTI market by materials. It is estimated to account for about 40.0% of the total building thermal insulation market in terms of value. Wool insulation products such as blankets & sheets are the widely used as they possess temperature sustaining capacity up to 4100 C and thickness varying from 25 to 150 mm. In the coming years, glass wool is anticipated to be the leading material in this segment. Glass wool’s demand is high due to its increasing usage in masonry cavity walls, flat roofs, and suspended floor insulations owing to low inflammability.

In 2017, Wall insulation accounted for the highest share among roof and floor applications, and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. The walls have the large surface area and maximum dissipation of energy takes place through walls in a building, thus driving the demand for wall insulation. Roofs account for the second largest share as it is the prominent source of heat penetration from direct sunrays and proper insulation is required to maintain optimal temperatures.

Residential building segment is estimated to account for about 55.0% of the total building thermal insulation market in 2017. However, the non-residential segment is anticipated to account for the rest 45.0% of the total BTI market value. The presence of strict building codes, accompanied by the growing demand for housing sector especially in the US, the UK, and Germany drive the demand for building thermal insulation in residential buildings. The non-residential segment is expected to witness high growth than residential segment during the forecast period. Increasing activities in the industrial and the manufacturing segment in the U.S. is expected to drive the demand for building thermal insulation in the non-residential segment in North America. The rising energy cost drives the demand for building thermal insulation in both residential and non-residential segment.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share in the building thermal insulation market followed Europe and then Asia-Pacific. The building thermal insulation market in North America and Europe is driven by the stringent building codes, and the growth of housing sector primarily in U.S., the U.K. and Germany. An initiative like Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) to focus adoption of thermal laggings in low income households at a large scale has boosted the North American building thermal insulation market.

The insulation market in Europe is mostly dependent upon retrofit and renovation activities leading to re-insulation of old buildings. In the Western European region, after Germany, Poland is the second largest market for building thermal insulation products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for building thermal insulation products during the forecast period i.e. from 2018-2013. Increasing construction spending in China, India, and Japan to improve infrastructure in addition to energy conservation initiatives is expected to drive the BTI market in the APAC region over the next five years.

The building thermal insulation market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature with the presence of global, regional, and local players. Joint ventures, mergers, collaborations and partnerships, and new product launch are the most prominent strategies practiced in this market to strengthen the market position. For instance, Rockwool International announced its capacity expansion plans in December 2017, wherein, the company would be acquiring land in Sweden, Romania, and U.S. to establish three new production facilities.

You can thoroughly assess the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors using our competitive analysis. In the report, you also have access to comprehensive production and shipment analysis from point of origin to end user purchase. Furthermore, you are informed about latest industry developments to help you stay ahead of your competitors. Our analysts are always on their toes to continuously track and analyze any changes or developments in the Building Thermal Insulation industry. The report is filled with statistical presentations, market figures related to revenue, volume, CAGR, and share, and global and regional market forecasts.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Building Thermal Insulation market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Building Thermal Insulation market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Building Thermal Insulation market.

Market Overview: Readers are informed about the scope of the global Building Thermal Insulation market and different products offered therein. The section also gives a glimpse of all of the segments studied in the report with their consumption and production growth rate comparisons. In addition, it provides statistics related to market size, revenue, and production.

Production Market Share by Region: Apart from the production share of regional markets analyzed in the report, readers are informed about their gross margin, price, revenue, and production growth rate here.

Company Profiles and Key Figures: In this section, the authors of the report include the company profiling of leading players operating in the global Building Thermal Insulation market. There are various factors considered for assessing the players studied in the report: markets served, production sites, price, gross margin, revenue, production, product application, product specification, and product introduction.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Here, readers are provided with detailed manufacturing process analysis, industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and raw materials analysis. Under raw materials analysis, the report includes details about key suppliers of raw materials, price trend of raw materials, and important raw materials.

Market Dynamics: The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

We follow industry-best practices and primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare our market research publications. Our analysts take references from company websites, government documents, press releases, and financial reports and conduct face-to-face or telephonic interviews with industry experts for collecting information and data. There is one complete section of the report dedicated for authors list, data sources, methodology/research approach, and publisher’s disclaimer. Then there is another section that includes research findings and conclusion.

