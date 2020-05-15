Oil & Gas Pumps Market by Type (Centrifugal, Positive Displacement (Screw Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Rotary & Gear Pumps, Progressive Cavity Pumps), Cryogenic)- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Oil & Gas Pumps Market by Type (Centrifugal, Positive Displacement (Screw Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Rotary & Gear Pumps, Progressive Cavity Pumps), Cryogenic), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Region – Global Forecast to 2023” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 142 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1669661

The Global Pumps Market in Oil & Gas Pumps industry is projected to reach US$ 10.36 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 8.47 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.12%. This report spread across 142 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 85 Tables and 36 Figures are now available in this research.

#Key Players- Flowserve (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), KSB (Germany), Weir Group (UK), Grundfos (Denmark).

The Midstream segment is estimated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. North America is estimated to hold the largest market in the midstream segment, followed by Asia Pacific. Growth of unconventional resources in these regions is creating the need for an expanded midstream network of pipelines, rail, tankers, and terminals, thus, driving the pumps market in oil & gas industry during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to be the third largest pumps market by 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The pumps market in the oil & gas industry in this region is mainly driven by the investments in the oil & gas sectors. The government of Saudi Arabia is taking initiatives to control the oil & gas sector of the country by identifying new oil fields, expanding existing fields, and enhancing production.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1669661

Competitive Landscape of Oil & Gas Pumps Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Contracts & Agreements, 2015–2018

3.2 New Product Developments, 2015–2018

3.3 Investments & Expansions, 2015–2018

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2015–2018

3.5 Partnerships, 2015–2018

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1669661

List of Tables:

Table 1 Oil & Gas Pumps Market Snapshot

Table 2 Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Centrifugal Pump: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Positive Displacement Pump: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Positive Displacement Pump: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Reciprocating Pump: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Cryogenic Pump: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Global Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Upstream: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Upstream: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 11 Midstream: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 12 Midstream: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 Downstream: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 14 Downstream: Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 Oil & Gas Pumps Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Billion)

…..and More