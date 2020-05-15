A fresh report titled “NPK Fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 207 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The NPK Fertilizers (food-grade) Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023.

#Key Players- Borealis AG (Austria), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Yara International ASA (Norway), Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil), Agrium Inc. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), EuroChem (Switzerland), PotashCorp (Canada), K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Alltech (US), PhosAgro (Russia), Haifa Chemicals (Israel), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz (Germany).

“Phosphorus segment estimated to lead the market with the largest share from 2018.”

The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market, in terms of type, is estimated to be led by the phosphorus segment in 2018. The segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Increasing demand for dairy and meat & meat products, along with growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of food-grade phosphate are some of the major factors driving the market.

“The powder segment is projected to be the fastest-growing form of NPK fertilizers (food-grade) from 2018 to 2023.”

The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market, by form, is estimated to be dominated by the powder segment in 2018. The powder segment is driven mainly by its ease of use, uniform consistency, and ability to not alter the desired texture of the food product. Such types of food-grade fertilizers are preferred especially for processing powdered products such as spray-dried cheese or milk powders and aid in the protection of milk proteins from heat dehydration.

“Asia Pacific set to lead the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market with the largest share in 2018.”

The Asia Pacific NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade)market is estimated to be the largest in 2018. The market is driven by the changing food consumption patterns in the region owing to rising incomes and urbanization, especially in South Asian countries.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

Understanding the competitive landscape and identifying the major growth strategies adopted by the players across the key regions Determining and projecting the size of the NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market with respect to type, form, application, and regional markets, over five years ranging from 2018 to 2023 Determining and projecting the size of the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) market with respect to type, livestock, and regional markets, over five years ranging from 2018 to 2023 Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions Analyzing the segments and subsegments of the global NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market included in the report with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the global market Identifying and profiling the key players in the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market Determining the market ranking of the key players operating in the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market Analyzing the market dynamics and competitive situations & trends across regions and their impact on prominent market players

