New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Wearable Medical Devices Market Applications, Manufacturers, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2025 | Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Omron, Drägerwerk, Nokia Technologies

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global Wearable Medical Devices market. Key players profiled in the report includes :

Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Omron, Drägerwerk, Nokia Technologies, Jawbone, Polar Electro, World Global Network [Wor(L)D], Activeinsights, Vitalconnect, Xiaomi, Misfit and Monica Healthcare.



Key Issues Addressed by Wearable Medical Devices Market: The Wearable Medical Devices report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. This report provides an in-depth analysis of parent company market trends, macroeconomic indicators and dominant factors, and market attractiveness by segment.

The global wearable medical devices market is estimated to reach 14.6 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The market for wearable medical devices is expected to attain a considerably high growth in coming years as their impact is not merely limited to the usual customer uses, like activity tracking and smart watches but are extended deep into medical applications. A majority of successful wearable devices are the ones that are designed to aid diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of specific medical conditions that the smartphone apps are unable to address. Unlike health apps or conventional wearables that merely track the number of calories burned by the user, medical wearables are designed to address a range of specific medical conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart arrhythmia, pain management, breast cancer, and various other ailments. Instead of just tracking data on smart phone, medical wearables allow the medical personnel to compile relevant data and offer diagnosis, aid patient management, and help research studies. This is one of the key drivers of this market.

Additionally, the growing prevalence of diseases that requiring continuous monitoring is another major trend that is responsible for propelling the market for wearable medical device market. Some of the specific areas like patient monitoring, home healthcare, and health and fitness are key factors responsible for this trend. Furthermore, technological advancements and appealing product features like smartphone connectivity coupled with the increasing smart phone penetration and growth in the healthcare smart phone apps are also likely to drive the adoption of wearable medical devices.

Moreover, there is an increasing requirement for self-health monitoring and preventive medicine owing to the projected exponential increase in the geriatric population. Recent advancements in these technologies have the capability to reduce the overall costs for prevention and monitoring. This is possible by constantly monitoring health indicators in various areas, which is easily achievable through the use of wearable medical devices. Moreover, to structure the medical Internet of Things, these wearable devices now have been efficiently integrated with telemedicine and telehealth. All these factors are collectively responsible for driving the growth of this market

However, some of the major restraining factors in this market include the complexity involved in their designing and development process, their high cost and regulatory obstacles. The stringent safety and accuracy standards that these devices need to meet is a key factor responsible for the current limited adoption of these devices. Regulatory obstacles, compliance issues, and the insurance reimbursement must all be considered when anticipating the broader use of medical-grade wearable devices. Moreover, the accuracy of popular wellness trackers is highly debated and these wearable medical products need to be validation and approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and ISO standards, where the accuracy and reliability is strictly monitored. Moreover, these devices present certain limitations, as most of these are not suitable for the medical monitoring of high risk patients. In-spite of these limitations, the perceived benefits successful products which are yet to be launched will drive the market to nearly $ 5.5 billion.

The segments are categorized by type (activity monitors, smartwatches, smart clothing, patches), distribution channel (pharmacies, online channel, hypermarkets) by device type [diagnostic & monitoring devices, vital signs monitoring devices (heart rate monitors, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, neuromonitoring devices), therapeutic devices (pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices, insulin pumps], by application (sports & fitness, remote patient monitoring, home healthcare)

Some of the key answers the study intends to provide are-

• Why activity monitors segment is expected to grow at a faster rate?

• What are the impacts of the regulatory scenario?

• Which companies having an edge?

• Why sports and fitness segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate?

• What are the latest technology trends?

• Survey on “Customer Preference on wearable medical devices”.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market report focuses on various key parameters that include:

• Market concentration ratio

• Consumption growth rate

• Growth rate

• Turnover predictions

• Industry drivers and major challenges

• Recent market trends

• Geographical segmentation

• Competitive structure

• Competitive ranking analysis

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

⟴ Wearable Medical Devices Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Wearable Medical Devices market and study objectives. It also covers the segmentation studies provided in the report based on the type of product and application.

⟴ Wearable Medical Devices Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

⟴ Wearable Medical Devices Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

⟴ Wearable Medical Devices Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, product, production, value, capacity, and other important factors for individual players.

Table of Contents

Report Overview:The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players, market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the market.

Executive summary: The report summarizes about Wearable Medical Devices market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and countries. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players:This section also profiles some of the major players functioning in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, on the basis of various factors such as the company overview, revenue, product offering (s), key development (s), business strategies, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Regional Study:The regions and countries mentioned in this research study has been studied based on the market size by application, product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This section of the Wearable Medical Devices Market report explains about the expansion plans of the leading players, investment analysis, funding, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and the regions served.

