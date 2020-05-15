“Toronto, Canada: –The Smart Transportation Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. SDMR’s latest publication, Titled “[Smart Transportation Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Smart Transportation market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

Global Smart Transportation Market research report

Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, and General Electric, Accenture PLC. , Symantec Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc. and Other



The smart transportation market was $ 80 billion in 2018 and anticipated to reach $ 298 billion by the end of 2023 growing at a CAGR of 22.5 % from 2018-2023. The transportation industry of an economy is one of the key contributors towards the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The key factors such as growing income level, increasing consumer awareness, growing urbanization across the globe, attract this development. However, this growth needs a specific system to create a sustainable growth in the economy in which efficient transportation management plays a key role. The smart transportation management system is a key solution to provide the efficient and effective solution to the overall transport management.

The smart transport system enables various users to be more coordinated, better informed, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. The management basically includes the services such as automated planning, various parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management etc.

In 2018, European region captured the largest market share in the smart transportation market. The market is mainly driven by the need for better safety and security and integrating intelligent communication systems in the infrastructure, which fuelling its growth, in which in

The increasing modernization in economy expanded the market of various advanced technologies, where transportation management is also creating its path. The increasing market penetration in developing countries such as China and India would also increase the market potential giving boost to the market growth. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2018–2023, to further improve the transportation market.

Market Overview

The report includes detailed information about market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities of the Global Smart Transportation market. The report consists of precise qualitative information such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Important Findings of the Report

⟴ Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

⟴ Competition analysis within the Smart Transportation market

⟴ Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

⟴ Pricing strategies and market structure of the Smart Transportation market in different geographies

⟴ Regulatory and government policies impacting the Smart Transportation market

Global Smart Transportation Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Smart Transportation Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Smart Transportation market across different geographies.

Global Smart Transportation Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Smart Transportation market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Smart Transportation market.

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

