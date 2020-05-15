New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Precision Farming Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Sales, Revenue 2020 – 2025 | Deere & Company (US), Trimble Inc. (US), AgSmarts Inc. (US), AGCO Corporation(US)

“Toronto, Canada: –The Precision Farming Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. SDMR’s latest publication, Titled “[Precision Farming Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Precision Farming market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

Deere & Company (US), Trimble Inc. (US), AgSmarts Inc. (US), AGCO Corporation(US), Raven Industries Inc. (US), AgJunction Inc. (US), Monsanto Company(US), Dickey-John Corporation (US), Ag Leader Technology (US), Cropmetrics LLC. (US), and Yara International ASA (Norway).



The market for precision farming market is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2025. The increase in the market is attributed to the factors, such as increasing demand for innovative technology to increase the yield to meet the rising demand for food, increasing investments to improve the standards of agriculture, government interventions by encouraging with subsidies for using technological equipment and technological support. However, the market is likely to witness the retarded growth due to the factors, such as lack of technological skills, high initial investment costs, and reluctance to adopt the latest technologies in farming practices, especially in the developing countries.

The adoption rate of technology has been increasing in agriculture to increase efficiency and manage costs. Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is the combination of farming methodology with technology. Technology has become an indispensable part of agribusiness from farmer to retailer to agronomist and is driving the method of farming from land and labor-intensive to technology-enabled smart farming. Technology used in the precision farming span across all agricultural practices, including sowing or planting or spraying or fertilizing and to irrigation. Precision Farming is expected to have a positive impact on farm productivity, environment (by lowering Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions) and economics, by lowering production costs to provide higher or equal yields than conventional farming practices.

The precision farming technologies are majorly categorized into three types – data acquisition technologies, data analysis and evaluation technologies, and precision application technologies.

Precision agriculture is trending toward complete automated solutions for farm efficiency, better yield, and less environmental emission and waste by using all available information and expertise. Several startups have been focusing on the Precision Farming, aiming to provide good agricultural data but approaching from different angles to some extent. For example, The CropX software system, by CropX Ltd., (Israel) for advanced adaptive irrigation not only informs farmers about the amount of inputs (such as water, fertilizer and pesticide) needed by each plant at specific times, but also controls the irrigation system accordingly. Tevatronic LTD., (Serot, Israel) has risen more than $ 2.5 million from private and angel investors and the Israel Innovation Authority, and has done pilots in Israel and Australia. Tevatronics’s wireless sensors collect precise data from soil in each zone of the farm and the controllers measure each plant’s stress level to determine when to start and stop irrigation.

The market for hardware components, including automation and control systems, and sensing and monitoring systems accounted for a major part of the precision farming market. However, the market for software is expected to hold promising in the future to analyze and monitor all the aspects of precision farming and also connect all the environments across the value chain.

North America held the largest share of the precision farming market in 2017, due to the advanced use of farming equipment which contribute for improved efficiency and higher productivity. North America is also an origin for several key players, such as Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries Inc., and AGCO Corporation in the precision farming market. With the increasing need for efficient farming requirements, enhancing high production accuracy, and improvement of farm management software, the market for precision farming is expected to grow at higher rate, especially in European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Market Overview

The report includes detailed information about market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities of the Global Precision Farming market. The report consists of precise qualitative information such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Important Findings of the Report

⟴ Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

⟴ Competition analysis within the Precision Farming market

⟴ Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

⟴ Pricing strategies and market structure of the Precision Farming market in different geographies

⟴ Regulatory and government policies impacting the Precision Farming market

Global Precision Farming Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Precision Farming Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Precision Farming market across different geographies.

Global Precision Farming Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Precision Farming market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Precision Farming market.

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Precision Farming market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: This section has three chapters- Industry Trends, Growth Rate of Major Producers and Production Analysis.

Precision Farming Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, Distribution of products, service areas and headquarters provided by major manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This includes price analysis by type, production value market share, and production market share.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Precision Farming market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Precision Farming market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Precision Farming Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Precision Farming market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast: Production aspects: In this part of the report, the author focused on predicting production and production value, forecasting the main producers, and predicting production and production value by production type.

