New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Growth Trends and Strategies with Forecast till 2025 | Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. SDMR's latest publication, Titled "[Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Research Report 2020]", offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Chi Mei Corporation, Kuraray Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG MMA Corp., Makevale Group, Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co. and, Polycasa N.

The total PMMA market is valued at $ 4.6 billion as on 2017 and will reach $ 6.5 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7%. Rapidly growing demand of light weight parts in automotive vehicles, and use of PMMA in automotive glazing supported by high weathering, UV resistance, and optimum acoustic properties of PMMA is expected to drive the demand of PMMA in automotive sector. Rapid digitalization of rural areas has driven the need for attractive advertising options, leading to high demand of PMMA in signs & displays, lighting, and other similar applications.

Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR of around 8.0% during the forecast period from 2018-2023. Increasing per capita income among middle class in China and India and expected boost of automotive industry in developing countries is further expected to drive the demand of PMMA in these regions. Multinational players are shifting their production bases to these emerging economies to tap the untapped opportunities which is further expected to boost the demand of these products in these regions. Regions like Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR of 7.0% due to several upcoming projects and expected consolidation of large players in these regions.

Extruded sheets segment accounted for largest market share of 50% in terms of volume in 2017, due to robust demand of these sheets in industrial sectors. Excellent thickness tolerance and cost-efficiency are the driving factors for the increased demand of these products in this sector. Acrylic beads segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7% in the forecast period.

PMMA finds majority of application in signs & displays and construction segment. Telecommunication signs & displays and endoscopy are also utilizing fiber optics made from this material for various applications which is further expected to drive the PMMA demand in forecast period.

Companies are continuously investing in PMMA economics and innovation. For instance, Lucite International has developed Alpha technology, method to produce MMA by using carbon monoxide, ethylene, and methanol as raw materials. This technology has significantly improved the operating economies and has also provided an opportunity to reduce the capital investment.

Market Overview

The report includes detailed information about market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities of the Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market. The report consists of precise qualitative information such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Important Findings of the Report

⟴ Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

⟴ Competition analysis within the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market

⟴ Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

⟴ Pricing strategies and market structure of the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market in different geographies

⟴ Regulatory and government policies impacting the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market across different geographies.

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market.

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: This section has three chapters- Industry Trends, Growth Rate of Major Producers and Production Analysis.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, Distribution of products, service areas and headquarters provided by major manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This includes price analysis by type, production value market share, and production market share.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast: Production aspects: In this part of the report, the author focused on predicting production and production value, forecasting the main producers, and predicting production and production value by production type.

