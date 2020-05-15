“Toronto, Canada: – The report titled Global Industrial Robotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to SDMR archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Robotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Robotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Robotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

KUKA AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Rethink Robotics (US), and Comau S.p.A (Italy).

Request sample copy of this report: @



The global industrial robotics market was valued at $ 13.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach grow at a CAGR of 10% through 2023. However, the market for robotic systems including the cost of software, peripherals and systems engineering accounted for $ 40.5 billion in 2016. The industrial robotics market is segmented on the basis of type includes traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots. The market for traditional industrial robots, excluding the cost of peripherals, software, and system engineering, was valued at $ 13.3 billion in 2016 and the market for collaborative robots accounted for $ 200 million. Higher return on investment (RoI) than that of traditional industrial robots and low price of collaborative robots have been attracting small and medium-sized enterprises to opt for collaborative robots. However, the adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet the market demand has driving the market for traditional industrial robotics, especially in electrical and electronics, and automotive industries. However, high overall installation cost for low volume production applications is the major restraint for the market growth. Manufacturing of advanced robotic systems that meet the requirement of consumers in the era of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has been the major challenge being faced by the industry.

Automotive industry is the major market, accounting for about 35% of the global industrial robots market in 2017. This market is driven by the considerable investments in robotics for new production capacities in the emerging markets and also significant investments in modernization of production facilities in major automotive producing countries. However, demand for industrial robots was boosted by the significant demand from electrical and electronics industry attributed to the need to automate production facilities of electronics products in Asian countries to meet the increasing need for batteries, chips and displays.

The market for industrial robotics has been dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific accounted for two-third of the worldwide market for industrial robotics in 2017 and is expected to continue to be the major market through 2023. In terms of countries, five countries, including China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the United States, and Germany accounted for three-fourth of the worldwide industrial robotics market in 2017.

The companies are strengthening their market presence by opening new service and repair centers and also by acquiring service providers and widen presence as well as their product portfolio. In November 2017, Universal Robots opened a new repair center to cover North and South America with repair services and enable overnight delivery of spare parts in North America. Epson Robots is expected to showcase T3 All-in-One SCARA robot, “the Flexion N2 6-Axis robot” and demonstrate innovative and highly efficient robotics solutions for the factory automation industry at ATX Wes, 2018. In January 2018, HIT Robot Group (China) formed a joint venture with Golden Jumping Group (South Korea) to expand both companies’ businesses in each other’s countries. These also planned to cooperate with local governments and research and educational institutes of both countries.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Robotics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

the Global Industrial Robotics Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2021-2026. The report analyses the global Industrial Robotics market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

Market segmentation

Industrial Robotics market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The report also covers competitive developments, such as long-term contracts, new product launches and developments, and research & development activities being carried out various leading players such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information in this market. It also provides information regarding various business and corporate strategies adopted by key players to strengthen their position in this market. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Grab Best Discount on Industrial Robotics Market Research Report [Single User | Multi User | Corporate Users] @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/499870?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRSE499870

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Robotics Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Industrial Robotics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Industrial Robotics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Revenue by Countries

8 South America Industrial Robotics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Industrial Robotics by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Industrial Robotics market Segment by Application

12 Global Industrial Robotics Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Customization Service of the Report:

Supply Demand Market Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Main Aspects covered in the Report

->>Overview of the Industrial Robotics market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

->>2016-2020 historical data and 2021-2026 market forecast

->>Geographical analysis including major countries

->>Overview the product type market including development

->>Overview the end-user market including development

->>Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry

Key questions answered in the report-

• Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type and countries?

• What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2025?

• What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Industrial Robotics Market equipment market?

• What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the Industrial Robotics Market equipment market?

• What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

About Us:

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis. Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact Us:

Nimesh H

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- [email protected]