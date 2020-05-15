New Trends: Covid-19 impact on High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis and Overview Forecast | 3M, Isolite, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, Pacor, Pyrotek

“Toronto, Canada: –The High Temperature Insulation Materials Market report [ 5 Years Forecast 2020-2025] focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. Profile the Top Key Players of High Temperature Insulation Materials, with sales, revenue and global market share of High Temperature Insulation Materials are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The High Temperature Insulation Materials market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. High Temperature Insulation Materials industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global High Temperature Insulation Materials market. Key players profiled in the report includes :

3M, Isolite, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, Pacor, Pyrotek, Promat, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., and Zircar among others.



The high temperature insulation materials market is estimated to account for $ 4.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach $ 6.1 billion by 2023.

The high temperature insulation materials market is estimated to account for $ 4.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach $ 6.1 billion by 2023. The major driving factor for HTI materials market have been the rising awareness and emphasis on use of energy efficient products owing to stringent regulations in place to reduce the GHG emissions. The major restraint observed in the HTI market is the carcinogenic nature of insulation material which is found to pose risks to human health. Therefore, stringent regulations have been in place to guide the production process, primarily in the North American and European markets. The opportunities for players in the HTI market lies in exploring the novel applications in the segments such as aerospace, automotive, renewable, and fire protection alongside devolvement of bio-based insulation materials. With respect to high temperature insulation materials types, Ceramic fiber is the largest segment. The superior properties of ceramic fibers, such as low thermal conductivity, high strength, and lightweight, and wide range of operating temperatures has been driving the ceramic fibers’ demand over the years.

The ceramic fibers segment is estimated to account for $ 2.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2023.

Calcium silicate, another HTI material is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The demand for insulation on industrial grade piping and equipment is increasing across most of the developing economies. Moreover, rise in drilling activities in the petroleum segment globally has fueled the demand for high temperature insulation materials.

The temperature range of 600°C-1100°C has the most widespread products thus accounts for the largest segment among all temperature ranges. This is owing to the maximum use of HTI materials (such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks) in the temperature range of 600°C-1100°C.

In terms of market value and volume, Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for high temperature insulation materials market. Emerging economies are the driving force of the HTI industry in this subcontinent. The emerging economies such as China and India offers a bunch of favorable factors such as low labor cost, high growth potential of the end-use industries, and gradual increase in manufacturing establishments. Cumulatively all these factors drive the high temperature insulation materials market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Among all the end-use industries for high temperature insulation materials market, petrochemical is the most significant and the largest segment both in terms of volume and revenue. The growing demand for petrochemical products worldwide has augmented the manufacturers and producers to enhance their production capabilities thus contributing to increased demand for HTI materials. The HTI market in the petrochemicals segment is estimated to account for about 40.0% in 2017 and is expected to grow over 5.0% in the next five years. Insert Image

Ceramics industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 7.0% over the projected period. This is due to rising trend of ceramic fibers replacing asbestos lining in furnaces and kilns, thus propelling the HTI materials demand. HTI is also gaining popularity among the powder metallurgy manufacturers. Also, industries such as aerospace, solar equipment, and fire protection industries are also expected to augment the demand for HTI over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for 45.0% of the high temperature insulation materials market in 2017. It is projected to witness a growth of over 8.0% during the period of 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is the hub of exports to the North American and the European markets. Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd and Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd. and Ibiden are the significant players in the region with a stronghold and diversified portfolio in the APAC market. However, in the North America and Europe markets high emphasis is laid on innovation and investments in research & development. This is due to the fact that stringent governmental regulations emphasize on energy efficient products. 3M, Unifrax, and Morgon Thermal Ceramics are the key players operating in the North America and European markets. The regional markets of North America and Europe have reached saturation and are expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3-4%.

The high temperature insulation materials market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature. A large number of multinational corporations and small players operate in this segment through manufacturing and development of diversified products. Quality, price, production capabilities and continuous innovation are the main pillars driving the competition in the industry. The companies aim for strategic collaborations to expand their global footprint and product portfolio in order to strengthen their market position.

Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market report focuses on various key parameters that include:

• Market concentration ratio

• Consumption growth rate

• Growth rate

• Turnover predictions

• Industry drivers and major challenges

• Recent market trends

• Geographical segmentation

• Competitive structure

• Competitive ranking analysis

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

⟴ High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global High Temperature Insulation Materials market and study objectives. It also covers the segmentation studies provided in the report based on the type of product and application.

⟴ High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

⟴ High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

⟴ High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, product, production, value, capacity, and other important factors for individual players.

Table of Contents

Report Overview:The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players, market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the market.

Executive summary: The report summarizes about High Temperature Insulation Materials market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and countries. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players:This section also profiles some of the major players functioning in the Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, on the basis of various factors such as the company overview, revenue, product offering (s), key development (s), business strategies, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Regional Study:The regions and countries mentioned in this research study has been studied based on the market size by application, product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This section of the High Temperature Insulation Materials Market report explains about the expansion plans of the leading players, investment analysis, funding, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and the regions served.

