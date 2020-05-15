New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Global Automation Market Share, Applications, Key Players and Segment Forecast | Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.)

“Toronto, Canada: – The report attempts to offer high-quality and accurate analysis of the global Global Automation Market, keeping in view market forecasts, competitive intelligence, and technological risks and advancements, and other important subjects. Its carefully crafted market intelligence allows market participants to understand the most significant developments in the global Global Automation market that are impacting their business. Readers can become aware of crucial opportunities available in the global Global Automation market as well as key factors driving and arresting market growth. The research study also provides deep geographical analysis of the global Global Automation market and sheds light on important applications and products that market players can focus on for achieving strong growth.

Major players profiled in the report:

Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)Smart Home technology moving towards connected systems from connected devices.

Request sample copy of this report: @



Industrial control and factory automation is the convergence of smart mechanical technologies with information technology. Organizations across process as well as discrete industries use industrial control and factory automation solutions to improve operational efficiency and minimize or reduce human intervention. The market is mainly driven by the adoption of IoT and advancement in M2M communication technology, as they help manufacturers to better analyze the real-time data and act accordingly for predictive maintenance. The adoption of advanced manufacturing practices in the U.S. and a few countries in Europe and growing demand of robotics and other automation technologies in emerging economies such as China is expected to create growth opportunities for the industrial control and factory automation market in near future.

The increasing end user investments in the field of monitoring, visualization, and control equipment, enhances the global SCADA market growth and transform into an indispensable part of industrial automation.

However, the future of factories and enterprises depends largely on how the next generation SCADA is designed and deployed across complex industrial applications. The adoption SCADA is increasing with the emergence of smart manufacturing. In addition, there is a paradigm shift towards application development that helps in better control and communication among different devices. Such apps are enabling operators to remotely monitor and modify important data of key parameters such as pressure, temperature, and flow among others, via smartphones and tablets. One such app is ProSoft i-View introduced by ProSoft Technology Inc. (U.S.), which provides real-time remote SCADA and process control capability for plant operators. The product works with the Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP/IP networks and can display live process control values in a list format, including user-established variance allowances with realtime alarms and notifications.

The technological developments in SCADA system and its deployment through integration of other solutions enabled the manufacturers to have more opportunities. This emerging trend is increasingly becoming evident with globalized service support and cost factors playing a crucial role. The key players operating in this segment include ABB Limited (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), and Schneider Electric (France), among others

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the industrial control and factory automation market in 2017. This large share can be attributed to the presence of major vendors of industrial control and factory automation products and the adoption of these products by a large number of end users in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023, and accounted for a share of major of the industrial control and factory automation market in 2017. The growth of the industrial control and factory automation market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing industrial sectors in China and India. Furthermore, the adoption of factory automation products in China is increasing, as a large number companies operational in the automotive sector have set up their manufacturing plants in the country. Factory automation solutions are being rapidly adopted by several manufacturers in the automotive sector for faster production process, improved operational efficiency, and reduced of complexity of the production process.

You can thoroughly assess the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors using our competitive analysis. In the report, you also have access to comprehensive production and shipment analysis from point of origin to end user purchase. Furthermore, you are informed about latest industry developments to help you stay ahead of your competitors. Our analysts are always on their toes to continuously track and analyze any changes or developments in the Global Automation industry. The report is filled with statistical presentations, market figures related to revenue, volume, CAGR, and share, and global and regional market forecasts.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Global Automation market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Global Automation market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Global Automation market.

Grab Best Discount on Global Automation Market Research Report [Single User | Multi User | Corporate Users] @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/499883?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRSE499883

Key questions answered in this research study

• Who are the top players in the value stream of the global Global Automation market? What are the factors pushing their market growth?

• Who are the movers and shakers in the Global Automation industry?

• How is the global Global Automation market poised to show growth during the forecast period?

• What is the current market scenario?

• Which segment will achieve the highest growth in the global Global Automation market?

Take a look at some of the important sections of the report

Market Overview: Readers are informed about the scope of the global Global Automation market and different products offered therein. The section also gives a glimpse of all of the segments studied in the report with their consumption and production growth rate comparisons. In addition, it provides statistics related to market size, revenue, and production.

Production Market Share by Region: Apart from the production share of regional markets analyzed in the report, readers are informed about their gross margin, price, revenue, and production growth rate here.

Company Profiles and Key Figures: In this section, the authors of the report include the company profiling of leading players operating in the global Global Automation market. There are various factors considered for assessing the players studied in the report: markets served, production sites, price, gross margin, revenue, production, product application, product specification, and product introduction.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Here, readers are provided with detailed manufacturing process analysis, industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and raw materials analysis. Under raw materials analysis, the report includes details about key suppliers of raw materials, price trend of raw materials, and important raw materials.

Market Dynamics: The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

We follow industry-best practices and primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare our market research publications. Our analysts take references from company websites, government documents, press releases, and financial reports and conduct face-to-face or telephonic interviews with industry experts for collecting information and data. There is one complete section of the report dedicated for authors list, data sources, methodology/research approach, and publisher’s disclaimer. Then there is another section that includes research findings and conclusion.

Contact Us:

Nimesh H

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- [email protected]