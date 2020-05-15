New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Flame Retardant Market Growth Outlook, Key Procurement Criteria and Geographical Analysis by | Albemarle, BASF ICL, Chemtura, Clariant International Ltd

“Toronto, Canada: – The report titled Global Flame Retardant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to SDMR archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flame Retardant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flame Retardant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flame Retardant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Albemarle, BASF ICL, Chemtura, Clariant International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials, BASF, Thor Group Ltd., & DSM.

The total Flame Retardant market is anticipated to reach USD 13.1 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Rising urbanization, along with government initiatives to provide affordable housing is expected to drive the demand of these products in construction sector especially in developing nations. Continued robust economic growth and increasing market penetration of flame retardants in industrialized countries, and rising personal incomes is further expected to increase the demand of flame retarded plastic products.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in global flame retardant market accounting for more than 50% market share. It is further expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owning to growing use of flame retardants in China and India followed by Thailand. The demand of flame retardant in North America will rise at a faster pace as compared to other developed regions mainly due to reviving construction market of the US.

In 2017, Non-halogenated flame retardants market accounted for largest market share of 60% in terms of volume. This product segment is further expected to witness a highest CAGR of 6% in the forecast period owing to high regulations aimed at phasing out halogenated flame retardant usage. Aluminium hydroxide (ATH) accounted for the highest market volume within the non-halogenated product segment at 1 million tons in 2017, and is further expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Electrical & electronics segment is the leading end-user industry of flame retardants with a market of 40% in 2017 and is further expected to witness a highest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Building & Construction end-user industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023 due to high use of flame retardant infused materials in structural insulations and elements.

Major market leaders are acquiring small companies to increase their footprint in the respective region. Companies are focusing more on product innovation to gain market share.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Flame Retardant market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

the Global Flame Retardant Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2021-2026. The report analyses the global Flame Retardant market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

