New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Business Opportunities, Analysis and Overview by 2025 | BASF, SABIC, INEOS, Total SA, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Synthos S.A

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market.

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as BASF, SABIC, INEOS, Total SA, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Synthos S.A., Alpek S.A.B. De Cv, PJSC Sibur Holding, ACH Foam Technologies Inc., Versalis S.P.A, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Synbra Holding BV and Flint Hills Resources, LLC, & others.



The total expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017-2023 and reach $ 19.9 billion by 2023. Increasing population and urbanization in developing countries such as India, Thailand, Brazil, etc. have resulted in the growth of manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, and building & construction. This growth in different industries coupled with the huge demand for packaging solutions in the food and beverage & medical and pharmaceutical sector to enhance product safety and freshness of packaged food and medicines during transportation largely drive the EPS market growth.

In terms of types of EPS, white EPS accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by black and grey EPS. White EPS exhibits superior mechanical durability and water resistant properties, which make it suitable for various end-use industries.

EPS finds its heavy utility in the building and construction sector. In 2017, the packaging and building & construction sectors emerged as the leading end use industries capturing market share. Major packaging applications include retail, food, and consumer goods. The rising demand for EPS in cold chain packaging solutions is expected to drive the market for EPS in the packaging sector. Its applications in the building and construction sector include insulated panel systems for walls, roofs, and floors as well as facades for both domestic and commercial buildings. Rising growth in the building and construction industry will eventually result in the growth of the EPS market. Automotive is another significant end use industry for EPS.

Asia-Pacific was the most favoured market for EPS in 2017 that bagged the largest market share. The region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.3% from 2017-2023 that will remain the leading market in 2023 as well. China subjugated the EPS market in Asia-Pacific due to the growing electrical and electronic and packaging application in the country. A shift of manufacturing companies to India, China, Indonesia, etc., has been observed because of the availability of low cost labour and raw materials.

The demand for EPS in North America and Europe has been anticipated to grow at a moderate rate. EPS is banned in food packaging applications in several states of the U.S. as EPS waste causes tremendous trouble when it leaks into marine environments and contaminates water.

However, EPS recycling techniques are now trending in Europe. Greenmax, DUE Recycling Systems, etc., are the companies that provide solutions to recycle EPS.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of EPS manufacturers. Companies are working closely with consumers to address their need regarding EPS and with their latest R&D companies that are designing EPS products with exceptional properties. In 2014, BASF started to use an innovative flame retardant “PolyFr”. All of BASF’s Styropor, Neopor, and Styrodur polystyrene products for the European market have better flame retardant properties than HBCD (hexabromocyclododecane), which was used in the past.

Market Overview

The report includes detailed information about market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities of the Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market. The report consists of precise qualitative information such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Important Findings of the Report

⟴ Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

⟴ Competition analysis within the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market

⟴ Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

⟴ Pricing strategies and market structure of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market in different geographies

⟴ Regulatory and government policies impacting the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market across different geographies.

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market.

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: This section has three chapters- Industry Trends, Growth Rate of Major Producers and Production Analysis.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, Distribution of products, service areas and headquarters provided by major manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This includes price analysis by type, production value market share, and production market share.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast: Production aspects: In this part of the report, the author focused on predicting production and production value, forecasting the main producers, and predicting production and production value by production type.

