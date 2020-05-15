New Trends: Covid-19 impact on District Cooling Market Research and Forecast 2020 | Empower, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), Semens AG

“Toronto, Canada: – The global District Cooling Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global District Cooling Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global District Cooling Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global District Cooling Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global District Cooling Market.

Leading players of the global District Cooling Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global District Cooling Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global District Cooling Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global District Cooling Market.

Top Key players cited in the report:

Empower, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), Semens AG, District Cooling Company LLC, Qatar Coolol, Danfoss District Energy A/S, ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS LLC, Keppeldchs PTE Ltd, Marafeq Qatar, Logstor.

Final District Cooling Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

The total district cooling market is valued at $ 5.6 billion as on 2018 and is likely to reach $ 10.23 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.1%. The district cooling market is will bolstered as it offers various benefits such as it helps in capital cost savings by 8%, around 50% reduction of electric power consumption and reduction of CO2 and refrigerant emissions by 60-70% and good operational efficiency as compared to other cooling technologies when it used in highly dense areas.

The factors driving the district cooling market are energy efficient cooling technology. Recently, United Nations has considered district cooling as the most energy efficient technology as it aids in preserving energy and water. The major issues faced in this market are risk of early investments, and initial high capital costs.

In 2018, the district cooling market is dominated by Middle East & Africa market followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific. The Middle East will experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period as district cooling offers various advantages such as high cooling density, more cost efficient than conventional cooling, more energy efficient, no harmful impact on the environment. By 2030, if district cooling is properly employed, then it can fulfill 30% cooling needs of GCC countries.

The district cooling market has been segmented on the applications i.e. residential, commercial and industrial. In 2018, the residential segment will experience high growth in the next five years where as commercial segment will account for the highest growth rate. The commercial segment will experience the highest growth rate due to increasing demand of district cooling in hotels, molls etc.

The growth in district cooling market is influenced by investments and major expansion plans. In 2018, UAE based National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) and the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, completed three years R& D project in district cooling plant.

Competitive Analysis:

Global District Cooling Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of District Cooling Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the District Cooling Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global District Cooling Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global District Cooling Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global District Cooling Market?

How will the global Home Appliance market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global District Cooling Market?

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global District Cooling Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global District Cooling Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global District Cooling Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global District Cooling Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global District Cooling Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global District Cooling Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global District Cooling Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global District Cooling Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global District Cooling Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global District Cooling Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

