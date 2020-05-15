New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Growth Forecast | Outlast Technologies, CSafe Global, Dow Chemicals

“Toronto, Canada: – The global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market.

Leading players of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market.

Top Key players cited in the report:

Outlast Technologies, CSafe Global, Dow Chemicals, DuPont BASF, Henkel, and Entropy Solutions.

The total advanced PCMs market is likely to reach USD 2,192 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0%. Growing concerns towards energy saving processes, sustainable development, increasing demand of biodegradable materials, and advancement in packaging science is driving the market for advanced PCMs globally. However, presence of harmful chemicals in PCMs and lack of government inventiveness and encouragement for the use of PCM products is to remain a major challenge for the advanced PCMs industry in near future.

In 2018, Europe accounts for the largest market share in advanced PCMs market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Growing construction activities in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil is the main driver for the demand of PCM products. The governments in these nations is in a process of adopting environment-friendly legislation, which will further drive the demand of these products in these regions Also, continuous efforts of developed nations such as the US, EU-27, and Japan to save energy by optimizing the use of fossil fuels is further driving the use of PCM products in various applications.

PCMs are broadly segmented into inorganic PCMs, organic PCMs, and bio-based PCMs. Organic PCMs are further classified as paraffin and non-paraffin materials, whereas inorganic phase changed materials segmented into salt hydrate and metallic. Bio-based advanced PCMs are mostly derived from plant oil or animal fat and poses higher biodegradability. Organic PCMs holds the largest market share in terms of value due to their high price. However, inorganic PCMs have the high consumption in terms of volume. Growing environment concerns and stiff regulation towards biodegradability, is expected to drive the demand of bio-based PCMs in coming years.

In 2017, building and construction is the largest application of PCMs due to their high use in building and construction activities especially in cooling buildings which in turn has arisen due to the shift from heavy thermal mass design to lightweight architecture. However, textile application is expected to have the highest CAGR of 25% from 2017 to 2023.

Market Players in PCM market adopt commonly adopting marketing strategies to position their products, which includes advertising PCM products as being cost and energy efficient and environmentally friendly products. Some of the key strategies and expansion plans adopted by top market players include joint ventures, investments, acquisitions, and collaboration with universities and research institutes to develop new products.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market?

How will the global Home Appliance market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market?

