Natural Rubber Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc; Ceyenar; Hainan Natural Rubber Industry Group Co.

Global natural rubber market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for gloves globally.

Natural rubber can be defined as a high elasticity substance acquired from the sap of the trees. The substance derived from these trees is commonly known as the latex milk, which is extracted by the process known as “Tapping”. This substance is then processed in different ways depending on the usage of the product.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc; Ceyenar; Hainan Natural Rubber Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Southland Global; Kurian Abraham Private Limited; Thai Hua Rubber PCL; Bridgestone Corporation; SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD.; VON BUNDIT CO., LTD.; THAI RUBBER LATEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED; Goodyear Rubber Company of Southern California; Duratuf Products Private Limited; Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd.; Kent Elastomer Products; Unitex Rubber Co., Ltd.; PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk.; HALCYON AGRI and PT. Indolatex Jaya Abadi among others.

Global Natural Rubber Market By Type (RSS Grade, Latex Concentrate, Solid Block Rubber, Others)

Application (Auto-Tire Sector, Gloves, Footwear, Latex Products, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

In June 2019, Indian State Government Kerala announced that they had established a new company by the name of “Kerala Rubber Limited” with the state holding 26% share in the company. The idea behind this step was to establish a local natural rubber dealer for the market when the consumers are adopting importing natural rubber instead of sourcing it locally

In March 2016, Sinochem International Corporation and Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited announced that they had agreed to merge their businesses pertaining to natural rubber. This merger is set to establish a leader of natural rubber and its products in the market. Halcyon Agri will be the holding company of this merged business operations where Sinochem International Corporation is set to be the major shareholder of Halcyon Agri

