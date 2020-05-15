Know Reasons Why Construction Adhesive Market Seeking Excellent Growth |Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont, 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International

Construction Adhesive Market is the most relevant, unique, fair and creditable global market research report which is provided to the valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. Construction Adhesive Market report helps uncover the general market conditions and tendencies. Along with competitive analysis of the key players, this Construction Adhesive Market report also serves with complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology. Excellent practice models and method of research applied for this Construction Adhesive Market report unearths the best opportunities to succeed in the market.

Global Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 14,112.52 Million by 2025 from USD 9,235.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The titled segments and sub-section of the Construction Adhesive market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Based on technology, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 50.6% of this market.

On the basis of application the global construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 7.2%.

On the basis of end-user the global construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial and others. In 2018, residential is expected to account for the largest share of 46.7% of this market.

Global Construction Adhesive Market Overview:

Drivers and Restraints of the Construction Adhesive Industry

Some of the major factors driving the market for global construction adhesive are rising demand of adhesives in construction, increased government expenditure on infrastructure, rising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application are the factor which will drive the demand of global construction adhesive market.

Less scope of development in developed countries due to established infrastructure are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Business Professionals in Construction Adhesive Market are: Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont, 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International, ITW Polymers Adhesives, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Gludown, Inc., Resinova Chemie.

