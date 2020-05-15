Global Wearable Cameras Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wearable Cameras market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Wearable Cameras market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Wearable Cameras market.”

Wearables cameras are gaining popularity in several applications and are used by referees, goalies, catchers, and umpires for live recording as well as skydivers, skiers, surfers, and riders for recording and sharing their experiences. The increasing popularity of wearable cameras and growing interest of individuals in sports and adventure activities are expected to drive the demand for market.

The increasing need of consumers for tracking fitness and digitizing medical records has led to enhanced demand for medical wearable camera devices. for instance, wearable cameras embedded with other software and hardware can determine the nutrition facts and categorize different food types through image processing techniques. These features offered by the device are expected to influence the industry in a positive manner.

The global Wearable Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wearable Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GoPro(U.S.)

Drift Innovation(UK)

Garmin(U.S.)

Narrative(Sweden)

Pinnacle Response(UK)

Axon Enterprise(U.S.)

Vievu(U.S.)

Xiaomi(China)

Sony(Japan)

Contour(U.S.)

JVCKenwood(Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Head Mount

Body Mount

Ear Mount

Others

Segment by Application

Sports & Adventure

Security

Healthcare

Industrial

