Global Undercarriage Components Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Undercarriage is a section in a vehicle that lies beneath the main body of the vehicle. For different automobiles, undercarriages differ along with their parts called as undercarriage components. Various undercarriage components such as track rollers, track chains, idlers and sprocket, track shoes and bushings are used across industries including mining, construction and agriculture & forestry. They are used in undercarriages of earth moving equipment such as crawler excavators, dozers, mini excavators, compact track loaders and crawler cranes.

Largely driven by their application in heavy machinery used in the construction sector, undercarriage components are likely to witness significant growth on the back of rising construction activities worldwide.

John Deere

Caterpillar

Volvo

Komatsu

Titan International

Thyssenkrupp

Topy Industry

USCO SpA

Hoe Leong

Dozco

Quanzhou Fulian Machinery Equipment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Track Roller/Carrier Roller

Track Chains

Idlers & Sprocket

Track Shoe/Rubber Tracks

Others

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

