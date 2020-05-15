Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tire Reinforcement market.

Global Tire Reinforcement Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Reinforced tires are rigid, offer stability, better traction, greater adhesion properties, and are more resistant to mechanical damage. Besides the capability to carry the extra load, these tires have a longer life than normal tires and are not prone to internal damages. Reinforced tires have more usage in vans, trucks, estate cars, sports cars, and delivery vehicles as they can withstand higher pressure and increased load capacity.

Several reinforcement materials used in tires include steel cord fabric, steel bead wire, polyester cord fabric, rayon cord fabric, aramid cord fabric, nylon cord fabric, and other materials. These materials confer structural, mechanical, and physical properties to tires. The latest development in the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly tires, which has compelled vendors to shift towards the usage of natural and recycled materials like ground rubber, orange oil, and low-aromatic oils to manufacture tires.

The global Tire Reinforcement market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tire Reinforcement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tire Reinforcement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bekaert

Kolon Industries

Toray Industries

Milliken & Company

CORDENKA

Tokusen Kogyo

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steel

Polyester

Rayon

Nylon

Segment by Application

Tire Cord Fabric

Tire Bead Wire

