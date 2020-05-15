Global Polyethylene Adipate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyethylene Adipate market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Polyethylene Adipate market.”

Polyethylene adipate (also known as PEA) is an aliphatic polyester formed by the reaction of adipic acid and ethylene glycol. It is an amorphous material, which forms monoclinic crystals. It is primarily used as a raw material or pre-polymer for polyurethane. Polyethylene adipate is often blended with other polyesters to form soft segments. Alternate chemical name for polyethylene adipate is poly(oxyethylene-oxyhexane-dioyl) and poly(oxyethylene-oxyadipoyl). It is soluble in organic solvents such as benzene and tetrahydrofuran.

Polyethylene adipate is primarily employed in the manufacture of polyurethane. Asia Pacific dominated the global polyethylene adipate market in 2017. In terms of demand, China alone accounts for more than 50% share of the polyethylene adipate market in the region. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are the leading consumers of polyethylene adipate in the regional market.

The global Polyethylene Adipate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyethylene Adipate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyethylene Adipate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Songwon

Johnson Matthey

Sigma-Aldrich

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Transportation

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Others

