Global Pain Relief Therapy Market is on the rise with Top Players Like: ohnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Global Pain Relief Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1117.61 billion in 2016 to an estimated value of USD 1,849.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5%in the forecast period of 2016-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pain Relief Therapy Market

Some of the major players operating in global pain relief therapy market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., DJO, LLC, Breg, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Medline Industries, Inc., 3M, Sanofi, ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Össur Americas, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Calmar Pain Relief, LLC, UltraCare PRO, Polar Products Inc., Agm Overseas, Stimwave LLC, Neurometrix, Niagara, Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, Iskra Medical d.o.o., THERALASE Technologies Inc., Sombra Professional Therapy Products, Good Health Naturally, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioElectronics Corporation, HYH, Danaher, ALLERGAN, Purdue Pharma among others

Report Segmentation

Global Pain Relief Therapy Market By Products (Prescription based products, OTC-based products {Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices}), Mode of Purchase (Over-The-Counter, Prescribed), Application (Musculoskeletal Disorder, Sport Medicine, Post-operative, Post-trauma, Physical Therapy), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, Homecare Settings), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Pain Relief Therapy Market

Pain is complex and its medication is of various types, natural pain may occur due to natural lifestyle changes, pain may occur due to several reasons eg; Injuries, chronic diseases.

Pain is an intensely unpleasant sensory nervous system’s mechanism to alert the brain that action must be taken as quickly as possible to protect the body from various symptoms.

Market Drivers

The advancements of large untapped markets, drug development in the developing economies are anticipated to provide new avenues for the industry growth in the near future.

Due to growing awareness about potential implications of prolonged use of pain treatment drugs, including reduced efficacy, risk of addiction and side effects is going to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Potential restraints of the global pain relief market are skin irritation, burning sensation and allergic reactions due to over usage of pain relievers.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pain relief therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pain relief therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Pain Relief Therapy market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the predominant Pain Relief Therapy market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Pain Relief Therapy market.

The Global Pain Relief Therapy Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pain relief therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation

By products:- Prescription based products, OTC-based products. The OTC based products is further sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Pharmaceuticals segment is further sub-segmented into gels, ointments, and creams, sprays and foams, patches, and roll-ons.

Medical devices are further sub-segmented into cooling towels, compresses, wraps, and pads, and packs.

Prescription based products are further sub-segmented into motorized devices, and non-motorized devices.

On the basis of mode of purchase :- Over-the-counter, and prescribed.

On the basis of application:- Musculoskeletal disorder, sport medicine, post-operative, post-trauma, and physical therapy.

On the basis of end-user:- Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, physiotherapy centers, and homecare settings.

On the basis of geography:-

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

