Global Linear Cutting Tools Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

In the context of machining, a cutting tool or cutter is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, planing and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Milling and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Grinding tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik

Kennametal

Iscar

OSG

Mitsubishi

Kyocera

Sumitomo

Mapal

Nachi-Fujikoshi

LMT

ZCCCT

YG-1

Shanghai Tool

Korloy

Union Tool

Tiangong

Guhring

Harbin No.1 Tool

Tivoly

Ceratizit

Hitachi

Feidadrills

Chengdu Chengliang

BIG Kaiser

Addison

Hanjiang

EST Tools

Xiamen Golden Erge

AHNO

Sandhog

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cemented Carbide

High Speed Steel

Ceramics

Diamond

Others

Segment by Application

Milling

Turning

Drilling

Grinding

Others

