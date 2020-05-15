Global Fiberglass Mold Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fiberglass Mold Market market.

The global organic beverage market report has been segmented on the basis of resin type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Fiberglass Mold Market: Introduction

Fiberglass mold is used in making duplicates of various components or items with complex or difficult shapes. This type of mold is easy to make and can be used to produce hundreds of duplicates.

Global Fiberglass Mold Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for renewable energy resources in developing economies is expected to boost demand for wing blades, which in turn support growth of the global fiberglass mold market over the next few years. Moreover, increasing demand for fiberglass mold in end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, wind energy, and marine is expected to be another key factor driving the growth of the fiberglass mold market.

However, the high production cost of fiberglass mold is major factor estimated to hamper the growth of the fiberglass mold market.

Global Fiberglass Mold Market: Segment Analysis

Among the resin type segments, the epoxy based fiberglass mold segment is projected to contribute a major share in the global fiberglass mold market. Growing demand for epoxy based fiberglass mold owing to its properties such as resistance from heat, mechanical, physical, and adhesion is expected to support the growth of the segment over the forecast period. The polyester based fiberglass mold segment is projected to register a moderate growth rate in the global market.

Among the end-use industry segments, the wind energy segment is projected to register significant growth in the global fiberglass mold market. Growing demand for fiberglass molds in production of wing blades is projected to support the growth of the segment. These materials provide high bending stiffness-to-weight ratio and high tensile strength. Increasing penetration of wind energy in developing and developed countries is a major factor driving growth of the fiberglass mold market. The automotive & transportation segment is projected to register a steady growth rate in the fiberglass mold market in the next few years.

Global Fiberglass Mold Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for major share in the global fiberglass mold market over the next few years. Growing automotive marine, construction, and wind energy industries in the countries this region is a major factor driving the growth of the Asia Pacific fiberglass mold market. Presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers in the region, coupled with rising investments from public and private sectors in infrastructure development in the countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and others is estimated to support the growth of the fiberglass mold market in the Asia Pacific.

The North America fiberglass mold market is projected to register a significant growth rate over the next few years. Growing wing energy industry in the region is anticipated to drive the growth of the North America fiberglass mold market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing construction industry in the region owing to the high spending power of individuals is estimated to drive growth of the North America fiberglass mold market.

Global Fiberglass Mold Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Resin Type:

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

Others

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Wind Energy

Marine

Construction

Others

