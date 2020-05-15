Global Fertility Supplements Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fertility Supplements Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The target market is estimated to be valued at US$ X.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of US$ X.X Million in 2028. The global fertility supplements market is categorized based on product type, ingredient, end user, and region including key countries.

Fertility Supplements: Overview

Fertility supplements could contain hormones, antioxidants and other ingredients that could boost male and female fertility. Certain fertility supplements contain herbal ingredients and are more in demand in the market, currently. However, in order to choose the best fertility supplement, it is best to visit a healthcare professional and take supplements under guidance.

Fertility Supplements Market: Drivers, Limitations, and Challenges

Rising infertility rates owing to increasing rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, caffeine and smoking is a major factor driving demand for fertility supplements and boosts global fertility supplements market growth. Changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, consumption of junk food, overconsumption of certain food and beverages, and high prevalence of obesity are some other key factors estimated to drive the global fertility supplements market growth. For instance, as per the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, around 35% men and 30% women in their reproductive period smoke cigarettes, in the US. In addition, high costs of fertility treatment, coupled with shortcoming of In-vitro fertilization process to treat infertility issues caused due to smoking have compelled major market players to take this as an opportunity and develop supplements that can help to eliminate side effects of smoking in women and help them conceive. This is expected to further support market growth in the years to come.

However, no proper evidence of improvement after consuming fertility supplements, and higher number of couples reluctant to open up and take treatment are factors that could hamper global market growth to some extent. Availability of over-the-counter supplements on e-Commerce platform is projected to result in high sales owing to hectic life schedules, reluctance to come forward to purchase supplements and preference to make a purchase online sitting at home at their convenience.

Fertility Supplements Market: Segment Insights

Ingredient Segment Insights:

Among the ingredients segments, the synthetic ingredient segment is estimated to record the highest revenue share in the market, owing to easily available of over the counter supplements and higher demand for supplements with ingredients such as Myo-inositol, vitamin B6, and CoQ10, among others. The natural segment is projected to record the highest revenue growth over the 10-year period. Increasing demand for plant-derived and organic supplements with minimal or no side-effects for a healthy lifestyle and better results are factors expected to contribute towards the segment growth in the target market.

Product Type Segment Insights:

Among the product type segments, the powder segment is estimated to record major revenue in the global fertility supplement market, as intake of powder form is easy and convenient to keep handy and it comes in a variety of flavors. The capsule segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the years to come. Capsules act as a protection to sensitive ingredients, and deliver required oils and fat-soluble nutrients, and are available in unique mixes of ingredients. These are some of the factors expected to boost segment growth in target market. The tablet segment is expected to account for substantial revenue contribution in the market, owing to preference for tablet form of supplements due to easy absorption and disintegration properties.

End User Segment Insights:

Among the end user segments, revenue from the women segment is projected to expand at a moderately higher rate in the market. The men segment is estimated to record the highest revenue share and is projected to register the highest growth rate in the target market over the 10-year forecast period. Higher prevalence of hypogonadism, low immunity, systemic disease, urogenital infection, obesity, undescended testicles, and other sexual factors are responsible for growth of this segment in the target market globally. For instance, according to a report, in the last 5 decades, sperm concentration among men has dropped by 52 % in certain developed western countries. About 4 decades ago, average sperm concentration among men in western countries was nearly 99 Mn per Milliliter, which has dropped to 47.1 Mn per Milliliter by 2018, according to the public health research study by the Hebrew University. The dropping rate of sperm concentration is alarming as below 40 Mn per Milliliter sperm concentration is measured as below average count and can lead to infertility. The aforementioned facts and factors are expected to result in increasing demand for fertility supplements among men.

Distribution Channel Segment Insights:

Among the distribution or sales channels, in 2018, the over-the-counter segment recorded major revenue as most of the share of total sales was contributed by the over the counter sales channel. The target market is fragmented due to easily available raw materials/ ingredients, higher demand from consumers and favorable regulations. In addition, in order to enter and sustain in this robustly competitive market, manufacturers in the target market require to aim at incorporation of FDA regulated and approved ingredients and should have gone through a thorough clinical trial process. Certain manufacturers have presented evidence about their products in terms of the content of ingredients included instead of focusing on final product. On the other hand, some players including Fairhaven Health, LLC, Lenus Pharma GesmbH, and Innovamed Ltd. have presented evidence from clinical trials conducted using their final supplements. These efforts have resulted in increasing demand for fertility supplements and expansion of loyal customer base globally.

Fertility Supplements market: Region Analysis

Revenue from the Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to expand at the highest revenue growth rate in the global fertility supplement market over the 10-year forecast period. Increasing prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases and disorders in countries in the region is a key factor driving APAC market growth. However, government policies such as one- and two-child policy in China and higher forced abortions or sterilizations in women are factors expected to hamper demand for fertility supplements and hinder market growth in China. The North America market, specifically in countries such as Canada, is expected to record considerably high revenue growth in target market, due to the rising number of initiatives undertaken by government and non-profit healthcare organizations such as Fertility Matters Canada to spread awareness regarding medication and fertility treatment. These initiatives are also taken to encourage couples who cannot conceive and give them a platform to fulfill their dreams. In addition, well-developed healthcare infrastructure in countries in North America is driving growth of target market.

