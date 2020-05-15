Global Facial Serum Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Facial Serum Market market.

Global Facial Serum Market: Overview

Serum is generally non-greasy, water-based, and intensive formula skin care product. It gets quickly absorbed and penetrate deeper into the skin. The serum contains a high concentration of active substances, due to which it provides the desired results quicker than the other cosmetic creams. The serums are ideal for different skin care concerns such as ageing, skin tightening & brightening, and acne.

Global Facial Serum Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for facial serum among the individuals due to increasing occurrence of various skin related issues such as facial wrinkles, ageing, and acne is key factor expected to drive the growth of the global facial serum market over the forecast period. In addition, rising usage of the facial serum to treat various skin disease such as acne or pimples and blemishes and increasing concern about the physical appearance among individuals across the globe are major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rising usage of the cosmetics products among female population across the globe are major factors expected to boost the growth of the global facial serum market in the next 10 years. In addition, the growing demand for various types of facial serum products such as anti-ageing, acne prevention, and skin brightening among young and middle-aged individuals across the globe is another factor fueling growth of the global facial serum market. Increasing awareness about the various brands of the facial serums, and increasing product development are some other factors estimated to propel growth of the global market.

However, high cost associated facial serum products and the availability of cost effective substitutes are the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Facial Serum Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of product category, eye serum segment is estimated to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global facial serum market, owing to increasing use of eye serum in the treatment of eye aging signs such as wrinkles, dryness, uneven skin tone, and fine lines.

On the basis of distribution channel, specialty stores segment is expected to dominate in the target market, owing to high availability of a wide range of skin care products and wide presence of specialty stores across the globe.

Global Facial Serum Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to high demand for facial serum, high disposable income in countries such as US and Canada in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing domestic demand for facial serum from the emerging countries such as India and China is a key factor fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the multiple benefits of facial serum products in countries in these regions.

Global Facial Serum Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product category:

Eye Serum

Blemish and Acne Treatment Serum

Face Sunscreen Serum

Face Moisturizing Serum

Facial Self-Tanning Serum

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

General Departmental Stores

Drugs Stores

Specialty Stores

