Global Facial Injectables Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Facial Injectables Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global facial injectables market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, treatment, end user, and region.

Global Facial Injectables Market: Overview

Facial fillers are medicated products such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and calcium hydroxyl apatite that rejuvenate facial skin by dropping or abolishing wrinkles on face, minimizing scar depressions, replacing soft-tissue volume loss, and enhancing lips through facial injections.

Global Facial Injectables Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of patients with various cosmetic skin problems including deep lines, scars, and wrinkles are major factor driving growth of the global facial injectables market.

In addition, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, higher inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries are the other factors driving the growth of the target market

Furthermore, developing medical facilities, advancements in procedures and products of cosmetic treatments, growing awareness among the young populace about the facial injections, are another factors driving growth of the global market.

However, high cost and safety concern are some of the factors expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Facial Injectables Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, hyaluronic acid segment is expected to register and grow with highest CAGR over the forecasted period, owing to raising acceptance by physicians owing to their few cases of hypersensitivity effects, high viscosity, and biodegradable nature. On the basis of treatment, wrinkle treatment is expected to register high revenue growth owing to increasing number of elderly patients undergoing wrinkle treatment.

Global Facial Injectables Market: Trends

Key trend observed currently in the target market is players are focusing developing and launching new technologically advent medical facial injectables as well as signing an agreement for strategic collaboration. For instances, February 2018, Allergan plc, announced a plans to acquire Elastagen Pty Ltd, which is an Australia-based medical company. The acquisition focuses on incorporating of Elastagens clinical stage Tropoelastin platform into its facial injectables portfolio.

Global Facial Injectables Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America is expected to accounts for major revenue share and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed increasing aging population and higher demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures in countries in the region. Asia Pacific market in projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to the trend of medical tourism and higher disposable income.

Global Facial Injectables Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF)

Segmentation by treatment:

Facial Pain

Wrinkle Treatment

Lip Augmentation

Others (include Enhance & restore volume to sunken cheeks or temples, Smooth out lines around nose and mouth, etc.)

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Physician Clinics

