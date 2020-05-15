Global Bioherbicide Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bioherbicide market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bioherbicide market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Bioherbicide market."

Bioherbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control. Bioherbicides may be compounds and secondary metabolites derived from microbes such as fungi, bacteria or protozoa; or phytotoxic plant residues, extracts or single compounds derived from other plant species.

On the basis of source, the microbials segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to significant increase in the use of microbial sources of bioherbicides.

The global Bioherbicide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bioherbicide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioherbicide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dupont

Bioherbicides Australia

Hindustan Bio-Tech

BASF

AGRAUXINE

Certis

FMC

Jiangsu Dongbao Agrochemical

Koppert Biological

Novozyme Biological

Certified Organics Australia

Bayer Crop Science

Emery Oleochemicals

Verdesian Life Sciences

Marrone Bio Innovations

HerbaNatur

Deer Creek Holdings

Special Biochem

Ecopesticides International

Mycologic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Source

Microbials

Biochemical

Others

By Application mode

Seed

Soil

Foliar

Post-harvest

Segment by Application

Agricultural Crop

Non-agricultural Crop

