Global Automotive Door Latch Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Automotive doors are securely closed with the help of door latches. The latch can be electronic or non-electronic. The market covers automotive door latches used for side doors, hoods, and tailgate.

The passenger vehicle type segment is growing at the highest CAGR as mentioned in report, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. However, an emerging trend of extended cab type light commercial vehicles (LCV) has also helped the latch market grow, as they have four side doors against the two in standard LCVs.

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be the largest market with the highest market share of in the car door latch market, by value and volume. The Asian automotive latch market is projected to be the largest market owing to increasing vehicle production and sales due to an increase in disposable income in countries like India and China.

The global Automotive Door Latch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Door Latch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Door Latch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

Brose Fahrzeugteile

Grupo Antolin

Kiekert

Magna International

Mitsui Mining and Smelting

Strattec Security

U-Shin

Shivani Locks

Minda Vast Access Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic

Non-Electronic

Segment by Application

Passenger car

Light commercial vehicle

