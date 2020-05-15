Global Automated Industrial Door Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Industrial Door market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

An Automated Industrial Door is a door that opens automatically, usually on sensing the approach of a person.

Automated industrial doors are now in high demand as the construction industries across the globe are experiencing an influx of new technologies.

Rapid industrialization is a driving factor for this booming industry. With industrialization, a need for superior technical efficiency and enhanced security in factories and manufacturing units is much appreciated. Automated industrial doors serve that particular purpose. These doors are designed to resist harsh weather and provide better security.

The global Automated Industrial Door market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Industrial Door volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Industrial Door market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boon Edam(Netherlands)

The Agta Record Group (Switzerland)

Hart Door Systems (U.K.)

Gilgen Door Systems AG (Switzerland)

Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd. (India),

Al-Barrack Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia)

Novoferm GmbH (Germany)

Maviflex (France)

CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C. (Italy)

RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (U.K.).

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Folding Hangar Doors

Rapid Roll Doors

Sectional Overhead Doors

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Factories & Manufacturing Units

Others

