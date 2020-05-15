Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market.”

Automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU) is an ultrasound investigation of the breast that is largely independent of the operator skill and that allows the reconstruction of volumetric images of the breast. Using high-frequency ultrasound, a diagnostic evaluation of the lactiferous ducts by means of ultrasound (duct sonography) can be performed. In this manner, dilated ducts and intraductal masses can be made visible. Another technique for visualizing the system of lactiferous ducts is galactography, which allows a wider area of the lactiferous duct system to be visualized.

On the ground of product type, the global automated breast ultrasound system market can be divided into two segements: automated breast ultrasound system and automated breast volume scanner. The automated breast ultrasound system segement accounts for over 50% of the global market and is projected to reach US$ 800 Mn in 2025.

The global Automated Breast Ultrasound System market is valued at 930 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Breast Ultrasound System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Breast Ultrasound System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

Siemens

Hitachi

SonoCine

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Automated Breast Volume Scanner

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Laboratories

