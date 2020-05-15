Global Angiographic Catheters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Angiographic Catheters market.

Global Angiographic Catheters Market Research Report 2019

In catheter angiography, a thin plastic tube, called a catheter, is inserted into an artery through a small incision in the skin. Once the catheter is guided to the area being examined, a contrast material is injected through the tube and images are captured using a small dose of ionizing radiation (x-rays).

Europe will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of large patient population. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR. Factors such as the increasing burden of coronary arterial disease and focus of major players in emerging Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the global angiographic catheters market in this region. However, increasing preference for non-invasive angiography is expected to hinder the growth of market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo Medical

Merit Medical System

B. Braun

Angiodynamics

Cardinal Health

C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson)

Cook Medical

Alvimedica Medical Devices

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Selective Type

Non Selective Type

Segment by Application

Coronary

Endovascular

Neurology

Oncology

Other

