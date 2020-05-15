Global 1,2-Dimethoxyethane Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 1,2-Dimethoxyethane market.

Dimethoxyethane, also known as glyme, monoglyme, dimethyl glycol, ethylene glycol dimethyl ether, dimethyl cellosolve, and DME, is a colorless, aprotic, and liquid ether that is used as a solvent, especially in batteries. Dimethoxyethane is miscible with water.Together with a high-permittivity solvent (e.g. propylene carbonate), dimethoxyethane is used as the low-viscosity component of the solvent for electrolytes of lithium batteries.Dimethoxyethane is often used as a higher boiling alternative to diethyl ether and THF. Dimethoxyethane forms chelate complexes with cations and acts as a bidentate ligand. It is therefore often used in organometallic chemistry like Grignard reactions, hydride reductions, and palladium-catalyzed reactions like Suzuki reactions and Stille couplings. Dimethoxyethane is also a good solvent for oligo- and polysaccharides.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henan DaKen Chemical

Henan Tianfu Chemical

Alfa Aesar

Anhui Lixing Chemical

Sigma-Aldrich

Junsei Chemical

Kanto Chemical

Capot Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity(>99%)

Purity(99%-95%)

Purity(<95%)

Segment by Application

Battery Research

Drug Research

Biological Research

Others

