Explore Commodity Plastics Market to Witness Huge Growth in The Future |Exxon Mobil, Sinopec Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Basf SE, DowDuPont

Global commodity plastic market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Commodity Plastics Market Professional Key Players: Exxon Mobil, Sinopec Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Basf SE, DowDuPont, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Braskem, Eni S.P.A, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Gas Authority of India Limited(GAIL), Hanwha Co. Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation, Ineos, LG Chem, Ltd., Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Qatar Petroleum

Global Commodity Plastics Market Segmentation:

The global Commodity Plastics market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the global market and the essential factors comprising it. This allows giving a better description of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It also notes down socio-economic factors that are impacting the trajectory of the global Commodity Plastics market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical and others. Packaging is further segmented into film wraps, plastic bags, industrial & household chemical containers, milk jugs, cereal box liners, others.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and others. Polyethylene is further sub-segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, UHMW, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Braskem announced the supply of green plastics for Rio de Janeiro brand Cafe Favorito. This green plastics is considered as first polyethylene obtained from renewable origin. The renewable resin is produced from sugarcane and is 100% recyclable resin, which will be used for the manufacturing of coffee pillow packs of 500g capacity.

In October 2018, the company announced to expand its product portfolio for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), under the brand name Borealis Bormed PL8830-PH for the healthcare industry portfolio.

Global Commodity Plastics Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Commodity Plastics market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the companies in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

