Trending News: COVID-19 Impact on Oat Milk Market Growth, Future, Size, Share And New Trends 2020 to 2025 | Drinks Brokers Ltd., Alpro, Oatly AB

The global Oat Milk market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Drinks Brokers Ltd., Alpro, Oatly AB, Quaker Oats Company, Inc., Rude Health, Pureharvest, Kaslink Food Oy Ltd. And more……

Competitive Landscape

Oatly, a Swedish oat milk company formed in 1990, can be credited for oat milk’s rise.

The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Oat Milk market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Industry Insights

The Oat milk market is valued worth US$ 754.667 million in 2019. Oat milk is made from steel cut or rolled oats that are soaked, blended and strained to get a thick and creamy liquid. Oat milk is offering some advantages over the popular almond milk. Although oat milk is not particularly new to the plant-based milk category, it has only recently captured the attention of the marketplace.

Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance couple with growing health concerns is expected to drive the growth of the oat milk market during the forecast period. In addition, due to rising health awareness, there is an increasing adoption of oat milk around the globe as they provide more fibre as compared to other plant-based milk and are packed with vitamins and minerals.

The global Oat Milk market is segmented on the basis of Source, Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging. The global Oat Milk market is segmented based on Source as Organic and Conventional. Based on Type the global Oat Milk market is segregated as Flavoured, Unflavoured, and Others. Based on Distribution Channel the global Oat Milk market is segmented as Online and Offline.

Based on Packaging, the global Oat Milk market is segmented in Carton, Bottle, and Others.

The regional outlook on the global Oat Milk market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Oat Milk market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Report Scope:

The Oat Milk market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

Oat Milk Market, By Source

Organic

Conventional

Oat Milk Market, By Type

Flavoured

Unflavoured

Others

Oat Milk Market, By Packaging

Carton

Bottle

Others

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Drinks Brokers Ltd., Alpro, Oatly AB, Quaker Oats Company, Inc., Rude Health, Pureharvest, Kaslink Food Oy Ltd., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Dark off,Riso Scotti.and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Oat Milk market sizes from 2017 to 2024

Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2024

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Oat Milk market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Table of Contents

Report Overview: The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players, market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the market.

Executive summary: The report summarizes about Oat Milk market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and countries. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: This section also profiles some of the major players functioning in the Global Oat Milk Market, on the basis of various factors such as the company overview, revenue, product offering (s), key development (s), business strategies, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Regional Study: The regions and countries mentioned in this research study has been studied based on the market size by application, product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This section of the Oat Milk Market report explains about the expansion plans of the leading players, investment analysis, funding, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and the regions served.

