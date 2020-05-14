Trending News: COVID-19 Impact on Food Testing Market Trends and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2020 to 2025 | Eurofins Scientific, SGS AG, Bureau Veritas S.A.

Toronto, Canada: – The global Food Testing Market is expected to witness a promising growth in the next few years. The rising level of competition among the leading players and the rising focus on the development of new products are likely to offer promising growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. The research study on the global Food Testing Market offers a detailed overview, highlighting the key aspects that are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. The key segmentation and the competitive landscape of the market have also been mentioned at length in the research study.

The global Food Testing market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Eurofins Scientific, SGS AG, Bureau Veritas S.A., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Clear Labs, Intertek Group PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories., ALS Limited , TUV SÜD and more……

Competitive Landscape

SGS AG isimplementing of new technologies, such as the cloud, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, to manage quality and safety.

The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Food Testing market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Industry Insights

The global food safety testing market size is valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2018. Food testing is a procedure of food product verification in order to check safety and decrease risk of contamination which causes food borne illness. Globally, food security is at constant risk due to food adulteration & contamination, leading to outbreak of food borne diseases. Food testing involves validation of food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers.

High occurrence of pathogens outbreaks such as listeria and salmonella in processed food and meat products is driving the market growth. However, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

The global Food Testing market is segmented on the basis of Contaminant, Food Tested, and Technology. The global Food Testing market Based on Contaminant the global Food Testing market is segregated as Pathogen, Genetically modified organism (GMO), Chemical & toxinand Others. Based on Food Tested the global Food Testing market is segmented as Meat & meat product, Dairy & dairy product, Cereal, grain, & pulse, Processed food and Others.

Based on Technology, the global Food Testing market is segmented in Agar culturing, PCR-based assay, Immunoassay-based, Others and Others.

The regional outlook on the global Food Testing market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Food Testing market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Report Scope:

The Food Testing market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

Food Testing Market, By Contaminant

Pathogen

Genetically modified organism (GMO)

Chemical & toxin

Others

Food Testing Market, By Food Tested

Meat & meat product

Dairy & dairy product

Cereal, grain, & pulse

Processed food

Others

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Eurofins Scientific, SGS AG, Bureau Veritas S.A., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Clear Labs, Intertek Group PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories., ALS Limited , TUV SÜD , Microbac Laboratories , AsureQuality , FoodChain ID (US), , Romer Labs , Symbio Laboratories , R J Hill Laboratories , and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Food Testing market sizes from 2017 to 2024

Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2024

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Food Testing market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Food Testing market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Food Testing Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Food Testing market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Food Testing market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Food Testing Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Food Testing market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

