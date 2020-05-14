Trending News: COVID-19 Impact on Food Certification Market Growth Analysis by Type, 2020-2025 | ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd, Bureau Veritas

Chicago, United States:- The Food Certification Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. SDMR’s latest publication, Titled “[Food Certification Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Food Certification market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

The global Food Certification market is highly competitive in nature with major players including ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, DNV GL, Intertek Group PLC and more……..

Industry Insights

The global food certification Market to a market size of $8 billion in 2018. Food safety has become a major issue throughout the entire supply chain within the food industry. Food certification offers a number of services to assess, monitor and ensure the safety of food products by improving food safety, legal compliance, quality and facilitating trade.

Factors such as increasing consumer awareness about certified food products, growing demand for processed meat products certification, and rising prevalence of foodborne illness are expected to drive the growth of the global food certification market during the forecast period.

The global Food Certification market is segmented on the basis of Type, and Application. The global Food Certification market Based on Type the global Food Certification market is segregated as ISO 22000, SQF, BRC, IFS, USDA Organic, Halal, Kosher, and Others. Based on Application the global Food Certification market is segmented as Processed Meat & Poultry, Organic Food, Infant Food, Dairy Products, Beverages, Seafood, and Others.

The regional outlook on the global Food Certification market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Food Certification market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Standardization (ISO 22000) accounts for a significant share in the Food Certification market as it helps organizations identify and control food safety hazards

The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Food Certification market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The Food Certification market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

Food Certification Market, By Type

ISO 22000

SQF

BRC

IFS

USDA Organic

Halal

Kosher

Others

Food Certification Market, By Application

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Infant Food

Dairy Products

Beverages

Seafood

Others

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, DNV GL, Intertek Group PLC, Lloyd’s Register, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Food Certification market sizes from 2017 to 2024

Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2024

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Food Certification market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Table of Contents

Report Overview: The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players, market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the market.

Executive summary: The report summarizes about Food Certification market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and countries. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: This section also profiles some of the major players functioning in the Global Food Certification Market, on the basis of various factors such as the company overview, revenue, product offering (s), key development (s), business strategies, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Regional Study: The regions and countries mentioned in this research study has been studied based on the market size by application, product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This section of the Food Certification Market report explains about the expansion plans of the leading players, investment analysis, funding, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and the regions served.

