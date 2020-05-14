Top Trends in “Indoor Location Market” to 2025 “Dominated by Zebra Technologies, Inpixon, Mist Systems, HID Global, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Others.”

According to Market Study Report, Indoor Location Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Indoor Location Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Indoor Location Market.

The Indoor location Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 212 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 102 tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Indoor Location Market:

Zebra Technologies (US) Inpixon (US) Mist Systems (US) HID Global (US) Google (US) Microsoft (US) Apple (US) Cisco (US) HPE (US) Acuity Brands (US) Centrak (US) Sonitor (Norway) Ubisense (UK) infsoft (Germany) HERE (US) IndoorAtlas (Finland) STANLEY Healthcare (US) Midmark (US) Quuppa (Finland) AiRISTA Flow (US) InnerSpace (Canada) Esri (US) Syook (India)

The indoor location market, by component, is segmented into hardware, solutions, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of indoor location software and services, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

The indoor location market by vertical is segmented into eight categories: transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, entertainment, retail, government and public sectors, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (education, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance [BFSI], and energy and utilities). The transportation and logistics vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as the logistics vertical is expected to grow at a faster rate and are needed to enhance its supply chain process, which would drive the adoption of indoor location solutions and services in APAC region. APAC constitutes major countries, including China, India, Japan, and the rest of APAC region, which are increasingly contributing toward the adoption of BLE and UWB technologies in the indoor location market.

Competitive Landscape of Indoor Location Market:

1 Key Market Developments

1.1 New Product Launches And Product Enhancements

1.2 Business Expansions

1.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, And Collaborations

